Roundup: Mariano Saucedo, Grizzlies upset Desert Oasis

Mariano Saucedo had 15 kills Tuesday to help Spring Valley’s boys volleyball team upset Desert Oasis, 22-25, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 17-15 in the second round of the Desert Region Tournament at Green Valley.

Jakob Repolio added five kills and three aces, and Alan Quach added two kills and 35 assists for Spring Valley (11-15), which will visit Foothill (23-14) in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Liam Morrissey put up 22 kills and 19 digs, and Josh Bastin added 19 kills, three aces, eight digs, and four blocks for Desert Oasis (19-12). Ethan Kovach added four assists and 29 digs, and Noah Skrinak had 37 assists and 11 digs for the Diamondbacks.

Green Valley 3, Tech 0 — At Green Valley, Kyle Cronic had 19 kills to help the Gators to a 25-11, 28-26, 25-16 sweep of the Roadrunners.

Chase Johnson added 11 kills, three aces, and 12 digs, and Chase Allen finished with 26 assists and five digs for Green Valley (17-20), which will meet Liberty in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Foothill.

Andrew Luong had six kills and two aces, and Clayton Faught added 11 assists for Tech (6-19).

Silverado 3, Clark 0 — At Silverado, Bravyn Aquino had 29 assists and two aces, and Owen Cox had 13 digs and five aces as the Skyhawks swept the Chargers 25-20, 25-17, 25-19.

Bryson Jenkins added 10 kills for Silverado (21-16), which will face Durango (18-8) in a quarterfinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Durango.

Bryce Wetjin had seven kills and two blocks, and teammate Danniel Navata supplied six kills for Clark (2-22).

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 0 — At Sierra Vista, Jayden Maiava tallied seven kills, five digs, three blocks, and two kills, and Croix Reganit recorded 10 digs, nine kills and six digs as the Mountain Lions dispatched the Wolves 25-20, 25-16, 25-11.

Jonny Price added 11 kills and two digs for Sierra Vista (17-19), which will visit Coronado (28-11) in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chris Jepsen had eight kills, and Kawika Pagelsdorf added seven kills for Basic (8-22).

Mountain Region

Adlai Rodriguez had 26 kills and 19 digs to help Rancho outlast Cheyenne, 25-19, 37-39, 25-18, 25-21 in the second round of the Mountain Region Tournament at Cimarron-Memorial.

Jhonathen Reyes had 30 assists, and Sergio Delgado-Cardona added 21 digs for Rancho (11-13), which will visit Palo Verde (32-3) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Denzell Brown had nine kills and 24 assists, and Jonah Lunn and Ryan Buchanan each had nine kills for Cheyenne (5-23).

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Eldorado 0 — At Cimarron, Kilmor Amor had six kills, 14 assists and three aces to help the Spartans to a 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 sweep of the Sundevils.

Dylan Lacoste and Maximo Torres each had six kills for Cimarron (22-16), which will face Shadow Ridge (20-8) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Palo Verde.

Ivan Tovalin had seven kills and two aces, and Osciel Zamora added three kills and three digs for Eldorado (1-23).

Bonanza 3, Legacy 1 — At Las Vegas High, Mark Thuet had 18 kills, 16 digs and three aces as the Bengals downed the Longhorns 23-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-23.

Rayden McLaughlin had seven kills, three aces and three digs, and Anthany Lemus added 32 assists for Bonanza (12-14), which will visit Centennial (31-7) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Harrison Moore had 11 kills and 22 digs, and David Yancy tallied 17 digs and five assists for Legacy (8-26). Allen Nsubuga added 25 digs, and Aaron Holloway had 11 kills for Legacy.

Las Vegas 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Las Vegas High, Jaelin Gray had 12 kills, four aces and 11 digs to help the Wildcats to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Pioneers.

Kevin Sweitzer had 24 assists, three kills, three aces and six digs, and Ashton Barney had 21 digs for Las Vegas (18-19), which will face Arbor View (31-5) in a quarterfinal at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial.

Malachi Su’a led Canyon Springs (4-19) with five kills and four digs. Curtiss Viamagalo had five kills, and Sho Hampton added four kills and seven digs for the Pioneers.