Roundup: Maximo Torres, Spartans defeat Bonanza

Maximo Torres had 11 kills Tuesday to lead Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team to a 25-10, 20-25, 25-11, 25-23 win at Bonanza.

Kilmor Amor had six kills and 24 assists, and Dylan Lacoste had 10 kills and one ace for the Spartans.

Mark Thuet had six kills and seven digs, and Dominic Phimthasak had four aces and seven digs to lead the Bengals.

Rayden McLaughlin had three kills, four aces and four digs, and Mataio Valoaga finished with six kills and six digs for Bengals.

Green Valley 3, Desert Oasis 1 — At Desert Oasis, Kyle Cronic had 25 assists, two aces, 13 digs and two blocks in the Gators’ 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-17 win over the Diamondbacks.

Devon Ainslie had three kills, 37 assists, 11 digs and four blocks, and Chase Johnson had eight kills and three aces for Green Valley, which got six digs from Brandon Weingartner.

Lian Morrissey had 12 kills, 29 digs and three blocks, and Gage Sarna had 39 assists and two aces for Desert Oasis.

Shadow Ridge 3, Desert Pines 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Garin MacFarlane had 14 kills and eight digs as the Mustangs defeated the Jaguars, 25-18, 25-13, 25-12.

Jackson Justice had two aces and 22 digs, and Michael Salame had three kills and eight aces for Shadow Ridge.

Mojave 3, Valley 0 — At Mojave, T.J. Blanchard-Davis recorded 11 kills, three aces and 10 digs as the Rattlers downed the Vikings, 25-13, 27-10, 25-17.

Julio Alfaro had three kills and two blocks, and Juan Carbajal had 26 assists and two aces for Mojave.

Sebastian James finished with six kills and three blocks for the Rattlers.

Arbor View 3, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Cainan Peters had seven kills as the Aggies defeated the Desert Shields, 25-9, 25-18, 25-9.

Max Senior had 23 assists, Jaylen Harris had five kills and 11 digs and Tyler Worthington finished with five aces and 13 digs for Arbor View.

Cheyenne’s Ryan Buchanan put up five kills and two digs.

Rancho 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Canyon Springs, Jhonathen Reyes had 19 assists and nine digs to help the Rams take down the Pioneers, 25-13, 25-16, 25-16.

Adlai Rodriguez had 15 kills, and Ian Ellsworth had nine kills for Rancho.

Del Sol 3, Western 0 — At Western, Alex Marin had 12 kills to help the Dragons to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of the Warriors.

Tyrell Hampton added seven kills, and Jaime Barajas dished out 28 assists for Del Sol.

Miguel Mata had five kills and 16 digs to pace Western. Giovante Harris added five kills and three blocks, and Russell Buban had four kills for the Warriors.

Boulder City 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Boulder City, Karson Bailey and Preston Jorgensen each had 13 kills as the Eagles took down the Miners, 25-18, 25-12, 27-25.

Boen Huxford had 16 assists and three aces, and Kenny Rose had 14 assists for Boulder City.

Carlos Chavez had four kills, and Johnny Pedraza added three aces for Sunrise Mountain.

Centennial 3, Liberty 0 — At Centennial, Andrew Shiheiber had 38 assists and four aces as the Bulldogs defeated the Patriots 25-19, 25-13, 25-4.

Justin Madsen had 17 kills and three aces, and Nahmani Brown had 11 kills and three blocks for Centennial.

Pascal Chavez had seven kills, and Sefania Mamea added 15 assists for Liberty, which got 10 digs from Atapana Malele-Faaifo.

Sky Pointe 3, Chaparral 0 — At Sky Pointe, Jaegen Driscoll had nine kills and five aces to help the Eagles defeat the Cowboys 25-14, 25-14, 25-15.

Danny Cox had seven kills for the Eagles.

Las Vegas 3, Eldorado 0 — At Las Vegas, Kevin Sweitzer had five kills, 11 assists, five aces and five digs in the Wildcats’ 25-9, 25-9, 25-9, win against the Sundevils.

Ashton Barney had three aces and 17 digs, and Christopher Topacio had five aces and two digs for Las Vegas.

Palo Verde 3, Legacy 0 — At Legacy, Andrew Tingey had six kills and four aces to help the Panthers to a 25-14, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of the Longhorns.

Cooper Jarman had 28 assists and five aces, and Kade Madsen and Evan Hartshorn each had five kills for Palo Verde.