107°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Boys Volleyball

Roundup: Oscar Gonzalez leads Basic past Gorman

Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 3, 2019 - 9:27 pm
 

Oscar Gonzalez had 11 kills to help Basic’s boys volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-25, 15-8 home win over Bishop Gorman on Wednesday.

Chris Jepson added nine kills for the Wolves.

Mason Kephart dished out 25 assists, and Kawika Pagelsdorf had four blocks for Basic.

Mojave 3, Sky Pointe 2 — At Sky Pointe, T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 21 kills to guide the Rattlers to a 16-25, 25-20, 21-25, 25-17, 15-12 win over the Eagles.

Sebastian James added 13 kills, and Taveon Alexander had eight kills for Mojave.

Jaegen Driscoll led Sky Pointe with 29 kills. Brayden Dorsey added 34 assists, and Nestor Quevedo had 18 digs for the Eagles.

Chaparral 3, Valley 1 — At Chaparral, Robert McGregor had seven kills, 13 assists and three aces to help the Cowboys to a 25-22, 25-23, 20-25, 25-23 win over the Vikings.

Koby Sparks added five kills, seven digs and two aces, and Chris Chavarria had four kills and five blocks for Chaparral.

Efran Zepeda had five kills and 12 digs for Valley.

Coronado 3, Spring Valley 1 — At Coronado, Alex Winiarczyk had 13 kills, seven digs and two aces to help the Cougars to a 25-14, 25-15, 25-27, 25-20 win over the Grizzlies.

Slater Fuhrman had eight kills and eight digs, and Alex White added six kills and 25 assists for Coronado. Jacob Ceci served seven aces, and Andrew Corales had 14 digs for the Cougars.

Alan Quach paced Spring Valley with 40 assists, four aces and three kills. Jakob Repolio had 11 kills and nine blocks, and Carson Dooley added six kills and four blocks for the Grizzlies.

Silverado 3, Green Valley 0 — At Green Valley, Logan Edington had 12 kills to lead the Skyhawks to a 25-15, 25-21, 25-21 win over the Gators.

Owen Cox had 23 digs for Silverado.

Kyle Cronic paced Green Valley with 16 kills and six digs, and teammate Devon Ainslie had nine assists.

Durango 3, Sierra Vista 0 — At Durango, Tim Kedrowski had 12 kills, nine digs and three blocks to help the Trailblazers to a 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 win over the Mountain Lions.

Braetin Foster added nine kills, five digs and two aces for Durango.

Croix Reganit paced Sierra Vista with 14 kills, nine digs and three blocks, and teammate Jalen O’Neal dished out 13 assists.

Desert Oasis 3, Tech 0 — At Tech, Liam Morrissey had nine kills and eight digs to help the Diamondbacks to a 25-16, 25-18, 25-22 win over the Roadrunners.

Ethan Kovach added 17 digs for Desert Oasis.

Jerin Lacson had five kills, and Clayton Faught dished out nine assists for Tech.

Foothill 3, Clark 0 — At Foothill, Brock Weaver had seven kills, three aces and three blocks to lead the Falcons to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-6 sweep of the Chargers.

Sawyer Campbell had nine kills, and Connor Bryan added two aces and five digs for Foothill.

Bryce Wetjin had five kills, and Carlos Alvarez added eight assists and two aces for Clark.

Arbor View 3, Liberty 0 — At Arbor View, Max Senior dished out 36 assists to power the Aggies to a 25-19, 25-22, 25-20 sweep of the Patriots.

Tyler Worthington had 18 digs, and Chad Decker added nine kills for Arbor View, which got five kills from Jordan Hood.

Sefania Mamea had 20 assists, and Pascal Chavez tallied 11 kills to pace Liberty.

Del Sol 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, Alan Ramos-Flores compiled 30 assists, eight aces and five kills, and Tyrell Hampton chipped in with 12 kills as the Dragons swept the Miners, 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.

David Anderson had nine kills, and Kiyale Sydnor added seven kills for Del Sol.

Carlos Chavez had three kills, and Mizzani Tatatao added six digs for Sunrise Mountain, which got five digs from Johnny Pedraza.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

Foothill’s Caleb Stearman (10) spikes the ball past Coronado’s Jacob Ceci (7) du ...
2019 Boys Volleyball Honors
RJ

Here are the all-region boys volleyball teams, as selected by coaches.

Coronado players celebrate their victory over Foothill in the Desert Region tournament champ ...
Desert Region: Freshman Jacob Ceci helps Cougars top Foothill
By Sam Gordon / RJ

Ceci put the finishing touches on a 21-25, 25-16, 25-23, 22-25, 15-11 victory over the Falcons with a thunderous kill in the fifth and final set, clinching Coronado’s first region championship since 2013.

(Getty Images)
Roundup: Caleb Stearman helps Foothill into Desert final
By Doug Drowley and Robert Horne / RJ

Stearman’s sixth kill of the fifth set allowed the Falcons to complete a 20-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-11 comeback and advance to both Friday’s region final and next week’s state tournament.

(Thinkstock)
Roundup: Kilmor Amor helps Spartans reach Mountain semifinals
RJ

Kilmor Amor had 15 kills, 23 assists and 10 digs Wednesday to help Cimarron-Memorial’s boys volleyball team down Shadow Ridge, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain Region Tournament at Palo Verde.