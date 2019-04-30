Roundup: Palo Verde clinches top seed for Mountain Region tourney

Cooper Jarman had 29 assists and 13 digs on Monday to help Palo Verde’s boys volleyball team clinch the top seed for the Mountain Region playoffs with a 25-13, 25-20, 21-25, 25-22 win at Shadow Ridge.

Scott Solan had 11 kills, eight digs and four blocks, and Jared Brady had eight kills and two blocks for Palo Verde.

Garin MacFarlane had 19 kills and 13 digs for Shadow Ridge, and teammate Justin Ahlstrom had 34 assists and 15 digs.

Del Sol 3, Sky Pointe 2 — At Sky Pointe, Alex Marin had 20 kills and four blocks to help the Dragons storm back for an 18-25, 20-25, 25-15, 25-15, 15-11 win over the Eagles.

Tyrell Hampton added 17 kills and two blocks, and Alan Ramos-Flores had 17 assists and two digs for Del Sol.

Jaegen Driscoll led Sky Pointe with 26 kills and five blocks, and teammate Jaden MacFarlane had 18 digs and five kills.

Western 3, Chaparral 2 — At Chaparral, Angelo Alavez served nine aces to help the Warriors rally for a 15-25, 30-28, 19-25, 25-22, 15-7 win over the Cowboys.

Alejandro Sanchez had six kills, and Angel Sanchez and Miguel Mata each had five kills for Western,

Iopu Tauli’ili led Chaparral with 20 kills, five blocks and four aces. Chris Chavarria had 12 kills and five assists, and Robert McGregor added five kills and 32 assists for the Cowboys.

Canyon Springs 3, Eldorado 1 — At Canyon Springs, Sho Hamption had 25 assists as the Pioneers defeated the Sundevils, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-10.

Malachi Su’a had 10 kills, and Alonso Casillas had eight kills for Canyon Springs. Tony Washington added nine digs, and Marcos Diaz served five aces for the Pioneers.

Christopher Garcia had 23 assists, seven digs, three kills, and two aces, and Ivan Tovalin added five kills, eight digs and two aces for Eldorado, which got five kills from Osciel Zamora.

Liberty 3, Legacy 1 — At Liberty, Pascal Chavez had 15 kills and 12 digs to help the Patriots to a 21-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 win over the Longhorns.

Jordan Wafer added 12 kills and five blocks, and Sefania Mamea dished out 30 assists for Liberty, which got 15 digs from Atapana Malele-Faaifo.

Harrison Moore had nine kills and nine digs to pace Legacy. Romeo Bottley added five kills and eight digs, and David Yancy had 24 assists for the Longhorns.

Arbor View 3, Las Vegas 0 — At Las Vegas High, Jaylen Harris had 13 kills and three blocks to guide the Aggies to a 25-11, 25-20, 25-21 win over the Wildcats.

Gideon Belnap had 15 kills, and Tyler Worthington added 27 digs for Arbor View.

Jaelin Gray had six kills, and Ashton Barney added nine digs for Las Vegas, which got eight digs from Joe Mercado.

Centennial 3, Cheyenne 0 — At Cheyenne, Andrew Shiheiber had 36 assists as the Bulldogs took down the Desert Shields, 25-15, 25-7, 25-8.

Justin Madsen had 10 kills and three aces, and Cole Kahle had nine kills and three blocks for Centennial, which got nine kills from Nahmani Brown.

Ryan Buchanan had four kills for Cheyenne.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Rancho 0 — At Rancho, Kilmor Amor had 17 assists, 11 kills, and 11 digs as the Spartans swept the Rams, 25-19, 25-22, 25-17.

Salomon Tibi added five kills and two aces, and Maximo Torres had four kills, six assists, three blocks and four digs for Cimarron.

Adlai Rodriguez had six kills and 15 digs, and Omar Abushanab had two kills and seven digs for Rancho.

Bonanza 3, Desert Pines 0 — At Bonanza, Mataio Valoaga had 14 kills and eight digs to help the Bengals down the Jaguars, 25-12, 25-16, 25-13.

Rayden McLaughlin had 10 aces, and Mark Thuet had nine kills for Bonanza, which got 31 assists from Anthany Lemus.

Mojave 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Sunrise Mountain, T.J. Blanchard-Davis had 15 kills, four aces and four digs as the Rattlers rolled past the Miners, 25-10, 25-17, 25-12.

Juan Carbajal had 25 assists and five digs for Mojave.

Carlos Chavez led Sunrise Mountain with five kills, and teammate Mizzani Tawatao had four kills.

Boulder City 3, Valley 0 — At Boulder City, Preston Jorgensen had 12 kills and 14 aces as the Eagles defeated the Vikings 25-10, 25-13, 25-15.

Boen Huxford had three kills and 15 assists for Boulder City. Kenny Rose added 11 assists, and Karson Bailey had five kills for the Eagles.

Efran Zepeda had five kills and three digs for Valley.

Spring Valley 3, Pinecrest Academy 0 — At Spring Valley, Jakob Repolio had three kills, two aces and two blocks to lead the Grizzlies over the Cougars, 25-10, 25-9, 25-1.

Nubar Urfalyan had three kills and five aces, and Danny Sandoval had three kills and seven digs for Spring Valley.