81°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Boys Volleyball

Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 15, 2023 - 11:34 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Shadow Ridge’s boys volleyball team had lost to Coronado three times in the regular season. The two team’s fourth meeting in the Class 5A state playoffs went the Mustangs’ way.

Shadow Ridge, the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League and defending state champion, downed No. 1 seed and Mountain League champion Coronado 25-18, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19 in a state semifinal Monday.

The Mustangs will play Palo Verde for the title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shadow Ridge.

Palo Verde, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, swept No. 1 seed and Desert League champion Centennial 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 in the other semifinal.

In 4A, Mojave put away Sky Pointe 25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 in a state semifinal. Mojave, the Desert League’s No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 seed and Desert League champion Cheyenne, a 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 winner over Basic in the other semifinal. They play at 3 p.m. at Shadow Ridge for the title.

Reigning 3A state champion Boulder City dropped the first set to Moapa Valley on Monday but regrouped to win the next three in a 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 victory in a state semifinal to get back to the title game.

Boulder City, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, will face the Desert League’s No. 1 seed Sunrise Mountain, which rolled to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win over Clark in the other semifinal. They play for the title at 5 p.m. at Shadow Ridge.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
UNLV wins national recruiting battle for Las Vegas point guard
UNLV wins national recruiting battle for Las Vegas point guard
2
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
3
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
High school baseball, softball state tournament schedule
4
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman rolls Desert Oasis for region baseball title — PHOTOS
5
Roundup: Pahrump Valley takes 3A region title; 4A teams roll
Roundup: Pahrump Valley takes 3A region title; 4A teams roll
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
All-state teams to be announced in June
By Bartt Davis / RJ

All-state teams in all eight spring sports will be released one per day, beginning on June 6 with boys golf.

Palo Verde players celebrate their victory over Coronado in the Class 4A state volleyball ch ...
Class 4A: Palo Verde rolls to state title
By Robert Horne and Doug Drowley / RJ

Senior Scott Solan had 13 kills, six digs and three aces as the Panthers defeated Coronado 25-15, 25-19, 25-16 on Thursday to win their fifth state championship.

More stories for you
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
High school spring sports state title events begin this week
Bishop Gorman looks to end state baseball title drought
Bishop Gorman looks to end state baseball title drought
Green Valley emerges as favorite in Class 5A softball
Green Valley emerges as favorite in Class 5A softball
3-way race heats up atop Class 5A baseball Desert League
3-way race heats up atop Class 5A baseball Desert League
FINAL: High school baseball, softball region playoff results
FINAL: High school baseball, softball region playoff results
Green Valley looks to repeat as 5A state softball champion
Green Valley looks to repeat as 5A state softball champion