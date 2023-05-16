Shadow Ridge, Palo Verde to play for 5A boys volleyball title

Shadow Ridge and Palo Verde both knocked off No. 1 seeds Monday in the Class 5A boys volleyball state semifinals to reach the title game Wednesday.

Shadow Ridge’s boys volleyball team had lost to Coronado three times in the regular season. The two team’s fourth meeting in the Class 5A state playoffs went the Mustangs’ way.

Shadow Ridge, the No. 3 seed from the Mountain League and defending state champion, downed No. 1 seed and Mountain League champion Coronado 25-18, 25-17, 25-27, 25-19 in a state semifinal Monday.

The Mustangs will play Palo Verde for the title at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Shadow Ridge.

Palo Verde, the No. 2 seed from the Mountain League, swept No. 1 seed and Desert League champion Centennial 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 in the other semifinal.

In 4A, Mojave put away Sky Pointe 25-12, 22-25, 25-23, 25-22 in a state semifinal. Mojave, the Desert League’s No. 2 seed, will face No. 1 seed and Desert League champion Cheyenne, a 25-13, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22 winner over Basic in the other semifinal. They play at 3 p.m. at Shadow Ridge for the title.

Reigning 3A state champion Boulder City dropped the first set to Moapa Valley on Monday but regrouped to win the next three in a 24-26, 25-11, 25-19, 25-18 victory in a state semifinal to get back to the title game.

Boulder City, the No. 1 seed from the Mountain League, will face the Desert League’s No. 1 seed Sunrise Mountain, which rolled to a 25-16, 25-22, 25-22 win over Clark in the other semifinal. They play for the title at 5 p.m. at Shadow Ridge.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.