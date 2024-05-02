Sierra Vista defeats Centennial in boys volleyball — PHOTOS
Sierra Vista claimed a four-set home win over Centennial in a boys volleyball match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Sierra Vista defeated Centennial 25-21 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 in a home boys volleyball match Wednesday night.
Regi Beshiri finished with 23 kills and seven digs for Sierra Vista (21-15, 3-5 Class 5A Desert League), and Percy Morris added 13 kills and 10 digs.
Sierra Vista next hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday. Centennial (13-12, 4-4) next plays in the 5A playoffs next week as the Desert League’s No. 3 seed. Sierra Vista will be the No. 4 seed.
