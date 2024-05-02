71°F
Boys Volleyball

Sierra Vista defeats Centennial in boys volleyball — PHOTOS

Sierra vista setter Isaiah Misailegalu (19) controls the ball during a boys volleyball game bet ...
Sierra vista setter Isaiah Misailegalu (19) controls the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial setter Thomas Taylor (2) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game between Cente ...
Centennial setter Thomas Taylor (2) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista middle blocker Lance Param (12) hits the ball over the net during a boys volleybal ...
Sierra Vista middle blocker Lance Param (12) hits the ball over the net during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial setter Thomas Taylor (2) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between Cent ...
Centennial setter Thomas Taylor (2) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista teammates Percy Morris (7) and Christian Diaz (5) run into eachother while chasing ...
Sierra Vista teammates Percy Morris (7) and Christian Diaz (5) run into eachother while chasing the ball and during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial outside hitter Lincoln Larson (10) forces the ball over the net during a boys volley ...
Centennial outside hitter Lincoln Larson (10) forces the ball over the net during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial libero Nicholas Tsai (1) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between Cent ...
Centennial libero Nicholas Tsai (1) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial outside hitter Austin Randolph (15) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game be ...
Centennial outside hitter Austin Randolph (15) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial players celebrate an ace during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra ...
Centennial players celebrate an ace during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial setter Rastelli Regaldo (8) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between C ...
Centennial setter Rastelli Regaldo (8) attacks the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista libero Nicholas Tsai (1) sets the ball during a boys volleyball game between Cente ...
Sierra Vista libero Nicholas Tsai (1) sets the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial outside hitter Austin Randolph (15) celebrates his team catching up to win an eventu ...
Centennial outside hitter Austin Randolph (15) celebrates his team catching up to win an eventual set during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista teammates celebrate during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vi ...
Sierra Vista teammates celebrate during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista outside hitter Percy Morris (7) smiles at a teammate during a boys volleyball game ...
Sierra Vista outside hitter Percy Morris (7) smiles at a teammate during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista teammates celebrate during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vi ...
Sierra Vista teammates celebrate during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Centennial opposite hitter Andrew Gardner (14) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game be ...
Centennial opposite hitter Andrew Gardner (14) serves the ball during a boys volleyball game between Centennial and Sierra Vista at Sierra Vista High School on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter
Sierra Vista middle blocker Lance Param (12) hits the ball over the net during a boys volleybal ...
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde pitcher Bradi Odom (13) sends another ball to the plate and a Coronado batter during ...
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Palo Verde outside hitter Cole Manning hits past Coronado’s attempted block during a boy ...
Nevada Preps Boys Athlete of the Week: Palo Verde’s Cole Manning
Liberty’s Dominic Ostolaza (33) pitches to Spring Valley during a baseball game at Liberty Hi ...
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 1, 2024 - 9:54 pm
 

Sierra Vista defeated Centennial 25-21 25-22, 25-27, 25-20 in a home boys volleyball match Wednesday night.

Regi Beshiri finished with 23 kills and seven digs for Sierra Vista (21-15, 3-5 Class 5A Desert League), and Percy Morris added 13 kills and 10 digs.

Sierra Vista next hosts Cimarron-Memorial at 6 p.m. Thursday. Centennial (13-12, 4-4) next plays in the 5A playoffs next week as the Desert League’s No. 3 seed. Sierra Vista will be the No. 4 seed.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

