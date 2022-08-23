Bishop Gorman hosts Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Bishop Gorman hosted Centennial in a Class 5A Mountain League match Monday night. Gorman won in five sets.

Bishop Gorman's Ayanna Watson (14) goes for a strike as Centennial's Abigail Vlaming (10) defends during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman players celebrate as they lead against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Taylor Treadwell (16) sets the ball during a volleyball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman supporters cheer during a volleyball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) hits the ball against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Londyn Wipperman (19) misses the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) tips the ball over Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) sends the ball over the net against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over the net as Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) and Ayanna Watson (14) defend during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) sends the ball between Centennial's Aliah Williams (15) and Ella Reuland (18) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Dafne Sosa (4) tries to keep the ball in during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) and Centennial's Jeslyn Crockett (6) battle for the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman Ashley Duckworth (19) blocks a shot from Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (14) looks to spike the ball past Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman's outside hitter Lauren Edgeworth (4) blocks a hit from Centennial's Abigail Vlaming (10) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Laura Rosengren (14) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman hosted Centennial in a Class 5A Mountain League volleyball match Monday night. Bishop Gorman won in five sets, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10.

Centennial will host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bishop Gorman will play at Foothill at 6 p.m. Aug. 30.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.