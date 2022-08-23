95°F
Girls Volleyball

Bishop Gorman hosts Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2022 - 9:26 pm
 
Updated August 22, 2022 - 9:26 pm
Bishop Gorman's Ayanna Watson (14) goes for a strike as Centennial's Abigail Vlaming (10) defen ...
Bishop Gorman's Ayanna Watson (14) goes for a strike as Centennial's Abigail Vlaming (10) defends during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman players celebrate as they lead against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bis ...
Bishop Gorman players celebrate as they lead against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman ...
Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Taylor Treadwell (16) sets the ball during a volleyball game against Centennial ...
Bishop Gorman's Taylor Treadwell (16) sets the ball during a volleyball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman supporters cheer during a volleyball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman Hig ...
Bishop Gorman supporters cheer during a volleyball game against Centennial at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a volleyball game at Bishop Gorma ...
Bishop Gorman players celebrate after defeating Centennial in a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) hits the ball against Centennial during a volleyball game ...
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) hits the ball against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Londyn Wipperman (19) misses the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman Hi ...
Centennial's Londyn Wipperman (19) misses the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) tips the ball over Centennial during a volleyball game at B ...
Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) tips the ball over Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) sends the ball over the net against Centennial during a v ...
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) sends the ball over the net against Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over the net as Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckwor ...
Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) sends the ball over the net as Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) and Ayanna Watson (14) defend during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) sends the ball between Centennial's Aliah Williams (15) and ...
Bishop Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) sends the ball between Centennial's Aliah Williams (15) and Ella Reuland (18) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Dafne Sosa (4) tries to keep the ball in during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman ...
Centennial's Dafne Sosa (4) tries to keep the ball in during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) and Centennial's Jeslyn Crockett (6) battle for the ball ...
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (19) and Centennial's Jeslyn Crockett (6) battle for the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman Ashley Duckworth (19) blocks a shot from Centennial during a volleyball game at B ...
Bishop Gorman Ashley Duckworth (19) blocks a shot from Centennial during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (14) looks to spike the ball past Centennial's Charl ...
Bishop Gorman outside hitter Ayanna Watson (14) looks to spike the ball past Centennial's Charlece Ohiaeri (3) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's outside hitter Lauren Edgeworth (4) blocks a hit from Centennial's Abigail Vlam ...
Bishop Gorman's outside hitter Lauren Edgeworth (4) blocks a hit from Centennial's Abigail Vlaming (10) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Centennial's Laura Rosengren (14) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High ...
Centennial's Laura Rosengren (14) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bishop Gorman hosted Centennial in a Class 5A Mountain League volleyball match Monday night. Bishop Gorman won in five sets, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10.

Centennial will host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bishop Gorman will play at Foothill at 6 p.m. Aug. 30.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

