Bishop Gorman hosts Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Bishop Gorman hosted Centennial in a Class 5A Mountain League match Monday night. Gorman won in five sets.
Bishop Gorman hosted Centennial in a Class 5A Mountain League volleyball match Monday night. Bishop Gorman won in five sets, 25-19, 26-28, 25-20, 16-25, 15-10.
Centennial will host Green Valley at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Bishop Gorman will play at Foothill at 6 p.m. Aug. 30.
