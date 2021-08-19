Bishop Gorman looks to stay on top in 5A girls volleyball
The Gaels won their second straight state title in 2019 and third in four years but were replaced by a core consisting mostly of freshmen for the shortened spring season.
Like most girls volleyball teams in the valley, Bishop Gorman coach Gregg Nunley has had to rebuild his team from the last full season in 2019.
Those Gaels won their second straight state championship and third in four years and were replaced by a core consisting mostly of freshmen for the shortened spring season.
But Gorman hasn’t had to replace its setter, the most important position on the floor. It returns Caroline Edgeworth, who set an NIAA all-class record for assists in a season in 2019 with 1,474, and her 122 aces were third all time in a Class 4A season.
“She would make all the coaches in the state feel a little more comfortable,” Nunley said. “She has all the experience of being in the state final, winning championships and playing the high-level volleyball she does all year. It makes it easier to work with some of our younger players because I don’t have to worry about her.”
The Gaels lost two-time Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year Tommi Stockham off the 2019 team and two more standouts in middle blocker Julianne Carlat and outside hitter Taylor Jefferson after the spring season in which they finished 7-0.
Nunley expects two sophomores to fill those roles in 6-foot-3-inch Ashley Duckworth in the middle and outside hitter Leilia Toailoa. He said Duckworth is “young but so high up there and has a strong arm,” and Toailoa “is super fun to coach and very athletic.”
The Gaels probably will be the favorite in the new 5A until somebody knocks them off their perch, but the other nine teams in the Southern Region hope to do just that.
Shadow Ridge was the last team other than Gorman to win a state crown, when it knocked off the Gaels in five sets in the 2017 title match.
Coach Jo Makaiwi said her team is full of players who are aware of the program’s history and are ready to put their stamp on it.
“The girls have been ready. We had a little spring intramural time in May, and we had all of them out there to play,” Makaiwi said. “They have been playing nonstop since June of last year, and they’ve been committed all summer.”
Durango reached the 2019 state title match and has a new coach. Palo Verde reached the state semifinals and is always tough because of its scrappy style of play, and Foothill will be bolstered by adding middle blocker Kate Prior, who helped Boulder City to a third straight 3A state crown in 2019. Faith Lutheran faced Gorman twice during the summer and took a set both times.
“It’s new and exciting and another challenge to try to overcome,” Nunley said of the new 5A. “Hopefully we can get some pieces together and do some things in 5A we did in 4A. But we don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Rancho, led by left-handed senior Leah Miller, was the only team that reached the 4A state tournament in 2019 to stay in 4A and should be one of the favorites. Boulder City will go for a fourth straight 3A crown.
Girls volleyball
The NIAA alignment for girls volleyball teams in Southern Nevada:
Class 5A
Desert League
Coronado
Faith Lutheran
Foothill
Green Valley
Palo Verde
Mountain League
Bishop Gorman
Centennial
Durango
Shadow Ridge
Silverado
Class 4A
Desert League
Arbor View
Bonanza
Chaparral
Las Vegas
Western
Lake League
Cheyenne
Del Sol
Doral Academy
Legacy
Liberty
Spring Valley
Mountain League
Basic
Canyon Springs
Cimarron-Memorial
Sky Pointe
Sierra Vista
Sky League
Desert Oasis
Mojave
Rancho
Tech
Valley
Class 3A
Desert League
Coral Academy
Eldorado
Moapa Valley
Somerset-Losee
Sunrise Mountain
Virgin Valley
Mountain League
Boulder City
Clark
Desert Pines
Pahrump Valley
Pinecrest Cadence
SLAM Nevada
Players to watch
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior setter set the NIAA all-class record for assists in a season with 1,474 and had 122 aces in 2019.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 328 kills, 108 digs and 66 blocks as a sophomore to lead the Rams to the 2019 Class 4A state tournament.
Kate Prior, Foothill — The senior Brigham Young commit had 291 kills, hitting .510, and 78 blocks in helping Boulder City to the 2019 Class 3A state title.
AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The junior holds the school’s single-season kills record and should be a force in 4A.
Tatiana Turgeon, Arbor View — The senior middle blocker is being recruited by UNLV and other schools around the country.