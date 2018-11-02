Class 3A Southern Region: Boulder City, Moapa Valley advance to final

Kamry Bailey had 13 kills and 10 digs on Thursday to lead Boulder City’s girls volleyball team to a 25-12, 25-14, 25-19 sweep of host Pahrump Valley in the Class 3A Southern Region semifinals.

(Thinkstock)

Raegan Herr added 11 kills, and Ava Wright had 36 assists and five aces for the Eagles (35-6), who face Moapa Valley (18-18) in the championship match at noon on Saturday in Pahrump.

Boulder City’s Sierra Orton had seven kills, and teammate Zoey Robinson added seven digs.

Pahrump finished 17-12.

Moapa Valley 3, Mojave 0 — At Pahrump, Sierra Bunker had 11 kills, and Abbie Evans had eight kills, three aces and 11 digs to power the Pirates to a 25-21, 25-14, 25-21 win over the Rattlers in the other semifinal.

Andalin Hilstead had 20 assists, and Shyanne Matheson had six kills and six digs for Moapa Valley.

Emilie Barraza added eight digs, and teammate Alex Peay had seven digs for the Pirates.

Mojave finished 27-8.