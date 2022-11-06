59°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Girls Volleyball

Coronado girls down Gorman for 5A volleyball region title

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2022 - 6:19 pm
 
Coronado players celebrate after defeating Shadow Ridge in a volleyball game at Coronado High S ...
Coronado players celebrate after defeating Shadow Ridge in a volleyball game at Coronado High School on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Henderson. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

In the regular season, the Bishop Gorman and Coronado girls volleyball teams went down to the wire, with the Gaels prevailing in five sets.

Saturday’s Class 5A Southern Region final was a different story, as the Cougars swept the Gaels 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 to win the region title at Palo Verde.

“Today’s win was very gratifying,” Coronado coach Matt Johnson said. “The team has put in the work to get to this point.”

After a tight first set, Johnson said his team settled down and limited its mistakes. Senior outside hitter Nanea Merryman only had one hitting error on 26 attempts, and senior middle hitter Jaiden Perez had eight kills on 11 attempts with no errors.

The Cougars will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s 5A state tournament and and will face Bishop Manogue at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Hug High School in Reno.

“We will celebrate this win today and then get back to work on Monday and get ready for the next challenge before us,” Johnson said.

Merryman led the Cougars with 13 kills, and junior outside hitter Abigail Paulson had 10 kills.

Bishop Gorman will be the No. 2 seed at state and will play Reno High in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hug.

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0 – At Boulder City, the Eagles took the 3A Southern Region title with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Pirates.

Boulder City will be the top seed in next week’s 3A state tournament and will play Spring Creek at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clark. Moapa Valley will follow against Dayton at 6:15.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines in 5A region semifinal — PHOTOS
Gorman pulls away from Desert Pines in 5A region semifinal — PHOTOS
2
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
3
Liberty shuts down Arbor View, advances to Southern Region final — PHOTOS
Liberty shuts down Arbor View, advances to Southern Region final — PHOTOS
4
Roundup: Las Vegas High, Shadow Ridge to meet in 4A semis
Roundup: Las Vegas High, Shadow Ridge to meet in 4A semis
5
Football has a Polynesian flavor at Liberty High
Football has a Polynesian flavor at Liberty High
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST