Coronado girls down Gorman for 5A volleyball region title

The Coronado girls volleyball team swept Bishop Gorman to win the Class 5A Southern Region final Saturday at Palo Verde. Both teams advance to the state tournament.

In the regular season, the Bishop Gorman and Coronado girls volleyball teams went down to the wire, with the Gaels prevailing in five sets.

Saturday’s Class 5A Southern Region final was a different story, as the Cougars swept the Gaels 25-22, 25-14, 25-17 to win the region title at Palo Verde.

“Today’s win was very gratifying,” Coronado coach Matt Johnson said. “The team has put in the work to get to this point.”

After a tight first set, Johnson said his team settled down and limited its mistakes. Senior outside hitter Nanea Merryman only had one hitting error on 26 attempts, and senior middle hitter Jaiden Perez had eight kills on 11 attempts with no errors.

The Cougars will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s 5A state tournament and and will face Bishop Manogue at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Hug High School in Reno.

“We will celebrate this win today and then get back to work on Monday and get ready for the next challenge before us,” Johnson said.

Merryman led the Cougars with 13 kills, and junior outside hitter Abigail Paulson had 10 kills.

Bishop Gorman will be the No. 2 seed at state and will play Reno High in the other semifinal at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Hug.

Boulder City 3, Moapa Valley 0 – At Boulder City, the Eagles took the 3A Southern Region title with a 25-11, 25-18, 25-19 victory over the Pirates.

Boulder City will be the top seed in next week’s 3A state tournament and will play Spring Creek at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Clark. Moapa Valley will follow against Dayton at 6:15.

