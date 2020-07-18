103°F
Girls Volleyball

Durango Fall Classic canceled because of coronavirus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 17, 2020 - 7:11 pm
 

One of the nation’s largest high school volleyball tournaments will not take place this year.

The Durango Fall Classic, a 64-team event that last year included six teams ranked among the nation’s top 20 at the time, according to the USA Today Super 25, has been canceled until 2021. Eleven schools from the Las Vegas Valley also competed.

“For the health and safety of the players, coaches, parents, fans, officials and staff, the 2020 Durango Fall Classic has been postponed until Sept. 17 and 18, 2021,” the statement said. “Since we do not know how extensive COVID-19 will affect the volleyball season this fall, we had no choice but to postpone the tournament.”

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2936. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.

