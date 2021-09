Durango hosted Faith Lutheran in a Class 5A girls volleyball match Wednesday night. Durango won in three sets.

Durango celebrates a win against Faith Lutheran in a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Sydney Wilkes (7) bumps during a high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) spikes during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) and Delaney Wilson (12) celebrate a point scored during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Haylee Strong (18) spikes as Durango's Kaila Yang (4) and Jalynn Edwards (10) successfully kill her shot during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Sydney Wilkes (7) and Drazelle Ilaoa (14) attempt to kill a shot by Faith Lutheran's Delaney Wilson (12) during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Kayla Tran (4) celebrates as her teammates Ella Swinn (10) and Kayleigh Kennedy (7) head to congratulate her during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Sydney Wilkes (7) spikes as Faith Lutheran's Haylee Strong (18) jumps to kill during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Kayleigh Kennedy (7) bumps to Durango during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Alexa Yang (1) spikes as Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) jumps to kill during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Haylee Strong, left, and Bianca Richardson (6) miss the kill as Durango's Drazelle Ilaoa (14) comes down from a jump during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango celebrates a point scored, including Drazelle Ilaoa (14), during a high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) and Delaney Wilson (12) attempt to kill a Durango spike during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) spikes to Durango's Jalynn Edwards (10) during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's bench cheers for their team during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Faith Lutheran's Ella Swinn (10) jumps to spike during a high school volleyball game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango's Addisyn Simmons (6) lunges to bump during a high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Durango hosted Faith Lutheran in a Class 5A girls volleyball match Wednesday night. Durango won in three sets.

Both teams will return to action at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Faith Lutheran will travel to Green Valley, and Durango will play at Centennial.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.