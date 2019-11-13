Durango sweeps Rancho to open 4A state volleyball tournament

Jaquelin Robinson had 10 kills and seven digs for Durango, which advanced to meet Bishop Manogue in the second round of the state tournament Thursday.

In the span of seven points, Durango went from looking a little uneasy to being in complete control.

Rancho led 21-19 in the first set, but a Trailblazer timeout sparked a 6-1 run and the win. They only trailed once either of the last two sets and took a 25-22, 25-14, 25-12 win in the first round of the Class 4A state tournament Tuesday at Desert Pines.

“The first set was back and forth the whole time. It wasn’t until the very end of that set that we calmed down, got through some of those first game at state jitters,” Durango coach Amy Schlauder said. “I wouldn’t say we really started playing our volleyball until the second set.”

Jaquelin Robinson closed out the first set with a kill from the back row on her way to 10 kills and seven digs for Durango (32-7), which will move on to meet Bishop Manogue in the second round at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran.

“We would have loved to have skipped right to Friday, but I think it’s great that we have the opportunity to focus on one match at a time,” Schlauder said. “This one is out of the way. We always talk about the most important match of our season being the next one.”

Anahua Faitau had 27 assists and six digs, while Sophia Dominguez chipped in with six kills, six digs and three aces for Durango.

The biggest problem for Rancho (19-9) after the first set was its inability to claim points on its serve. The Rams never scored more than two points in a row at any time in the final two sets. That allowed Durango to slowly pull away in the second before closing it out with eight of the last nine point, and the Trailblazers went on an 8-0 run after Rancho took a 6-5 lead in the third.

Leah Miller had eight kills for Rancho, which also received four kills, 11 digs and three aces from Angelina Robles and 16 assists and three kills from Jan Duhaylungsod.

“Rancho is they’re a very scrappy team. They don’t quit on balls,” They go for everything, which we were prepared for and we knew. Some of those long rallies went their way, and it was a little tough to get that momentum back. They’re really scrappy and (Miller) is a phenomenal opposite hitter.”

