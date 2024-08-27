Girls volleyball: Bishop Gorman starts state title defense with sweep

Bishop Gorman’s girls volleyball team took the court Monday for the first time since winning last year’s state title, earning an impressive win against Foothill.

Prep rankings: No changes at No. 1 in football after Week 2

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) prepares to serve the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) runs through the team tunnel before the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Spectators place their hands on their chests as the national anthem is sung before the volleyball match between Foothill and Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Foothill volleyball team places their hands on their chests as the national anthem is sung before the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill senior Madelyn Neibaur (13) runs through the team tunnel before the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman Head Coach Gregg Nunley talks to the team during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) prepares for the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill freshman Bryn Neibaur (9) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) prepares for the serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) prepares for the serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill junior Avery Wright (11) prepares to serve the ball during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) talks with Head Coach Gregg Nunley during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) spikes the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) prepares for the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill junior Siena Novak (14) and senior Jaydee Johnson (7) celebrate a point during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill junior Avery Wright (11) competes during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman Head Coach Gregg Nunley talks to his players before a serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill junior Siena Novak (14) sets the ball during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) competes during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Trinity Thompson (9) prepares for the serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill senior Reagan Ralph (2) looks to the referee to see which team gained the point during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Hadley Trainor (6) competes during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) prepares for a serve during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill freshman Bryn Neibaur (9) and senior Madison Holmes (4) prepare for a serve during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman senior Carsyn Stansberry (5) spikes the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12) prepares for the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Ayanna Watson (8) receives the ball during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Foothill Head Coach Chris Sisson talks to the team during the volleyball match against Bishop Gorman at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman senior Alexa Ham (11) and junior Ayanna Watson (8) celebrate a point during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman junior Brooklynn Williams (12), sophomore Chloe Lopez (13) and junior Ayanna Watson (8) hug after scoring a point during the volleyball match against Foothill at Foothill High School, Monday, Aug. 26, 2024, in Henderson. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bishop Gorman held tryouts for its girls volleyball team three weeks ago, hoping to find the right group of individuals to win its second straight 5A state championship.

Coach Gregg Nunley then had to wait a long time to see how the Gaels would come together on the court.

Nunley got his answer Monday as Bishop Gorman opened the season by sweeping Foothill on the road 25-15, 25-23, 25-15.

“We’ve been champing at the bit to get on the court. It’s nice to stretch our legs a little bit. Try some new things. Getting a win is big. Now, we move onto the rest of the season,” Nunley said.

The Gaels used big performances from juniors Ayanna Watson and Trinity Thompson — who are both committed to Pittsburgh — to gain an early lead.

Thompson had six assists in the first set, four of which led to kills from Watson.

Thompson finished with a game-high 24 assists, while Watson had a game-high 13 kills.

Bishop Gorman, after a close second set, removed all doubt about the outcome by starting the third set on a 9-0 run. That stretch included four aces from Watson.

The Gaels got through the tense second set thanks to their lone freshman. Opposite hitter Boyana Pesic, who was Nunley’s first player off the bench, recorded six kills in the set to make sure the Bishop Gorman came out ahead. She finished with seven kills, a block and an assist.

The Gaels will turn their attention to the rest of the season now that they have their first game under their belt. Nunley said half of Tuesday’s practice would be spent setting goals for the rest of the year.

“I want them to be strong, independent, confident young women. From doing that, wins happen, and state championships happen,” Nunley said. “Winning championships is not necessarily my number one goal, but when push comes to shove, it’s always out there.”