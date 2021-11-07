Gorman sweeps Centennial for regional girls volleyball crown

Bishop Gorman won its fifth straight regional championship with a three-set win over Centennial. Both teams will play in the state tournament next week.

Bisho Gorman's Kendall Allgower (12) kills the ball while Centennial's Zoey Bonds (1) and Laura Rosengren (14) jump. To block during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho GormanÕs Madelyn Eberwein (3) and Tatum Thompson (13) watch the ball go out of bounds during the class 4A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Kendall Allgower (12) kills the ball while Centennial's Zoey Bonds (1) and Laura Rosengren (14) jump. To block during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial's players react during the class 4A state volleyball championship match against Bisho Gorman at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Tatum Thompson (13) bumps to Centennial High School as her teammate Sophia Ewalefo (2) watches during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Madelyn Eberwein (3) serves against Centennial High during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Tatum Thompson (13) bumps to Centennial High School during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) kills the ball while CentennialÕs Madyson Sorenson (7) and Ella Reuland (18) jump to block during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Madelyn Eberwein (3) watches the ball go out of bounds during the class 4A state volleyball championship match against Centennial at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Tatum Thompson (13) bumps to Centennial High School during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Madelyn Eberwein (3) bumps to Centennial High School as teammates Tatum Thompson (13) and Imani Dambreville watch during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Bisho Gorman's Leilia Toailoa (18) kills the ball against Centennial during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Centennial's Grace Dietrich (11) kills the ball against Bishop Gorman during the class 4A state volleyball championship match at Durango High School, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

There’s a big whiteboard in the office of Bishop Gorman girls volleyball coach Gregg Nunley. Before the season, the team used it to write their biggest goals. With each achievement, a goal is checked off.

A fifth consecutive regional championship — check.

The Gaels weathered some challenges from Centennial in Saturday’s Class 5A Southern Region title matchup, but won in three sets — 25-15, 28-26, 25-10.

“We’re pretty experienced and mentally, we’re able to bounce back, reset, come back and finish,” Nunley said. “It feels good to be pushed and find out what we’re made of.”

The victory gives Gorman some momentum heading into next week’s Class 5A state tournament at Faith Lutheran High, where the Gaels will continue their quest for a third straight state championship in fourth in five seasons against Northern Region runner-up Reno High at 5 p.m. Friday. The Bulldogs square off against Northern Region champion Bishop Manogue in the other semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday

Sophia Ewalefo led Gorman (29-6) with 17 kills and racked up 15 digs. Caroline Edgeworth, honored after the game as the Class 5A Mountain League Player of the Year, finished with 10 blocks and nine digs for the Gaels. Ashley Duckworth led Gorman with 16 blocks.

Centennial kept it close in the early going of the first set, but after the Gaels went on a 9-2 run, Gorman had a commanding 20-10 lead and finished with off.

In the second set, however, the Bulldogs (13-21) showed why they belong in the championship game. Down 21-14, Centennial, which finished fourth in the 5A Mountain Leauge standings and had to win twice on the road to reach the championship match, rallied to tie it at 23. The Bulldogs couldn’t hold off the Gorman late, though, and the Gaels emerged with a two-set lead that put them in command.

From there, the Gaels rolled to an easy third-set win to secure the title.

Charlece Ohiaeri led Centennial with 11 kills and added seven digs. Laura Rosengren had a team-high 12 digs for the Bulldogs.