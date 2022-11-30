53°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
oct-1
jeff_german
Girls Volleyball

Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week: Arbor View’s Willow Watson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 29, 2022 - 5:05 pm
 
Arbor View’s Willow Watson spikes to Basic’s Martina Moro, left, and Annamarie Ra ...
Arbor View’s Willow Watson spikes to Basic’s Martina Moro, left, and Annamarie Ramos, second from left, during a Class 4A girls state volleyball quarterfinal game at Arbor View High School on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

When Arbor View outside hitter Willow Watson joined the team as a freshman last year, she leaned on her eight senior teammates to help with her transition to high school volleyball.

But when they graduated, Watson saw her role expand. She used the lessons learned from the seniors to help her this season and lead a young Arbor View team.

“I learned how to play at that higher level and be a role model this year for the younger girls,” Watson said. “I gained a lot of confidence knowing that I could play at that level.”

In the Class 4A state volleyball tournament, Watson stepped up to lead Arbor View to a state championship. Watson recorded 10 kills and five aces to lead the Aggies to a 3-0 win over Sierra Vista earlier this month.

Watson finished the season with 212 kills, 82 blocks and 55 aces. Her efforts to lead Arbor View to a state title earned her Nevada Preps Athlete of the Week honors.

“It feels really good,” Watson said. “We’ve worked so hard and for it to pay off, it feels like all of our hard work paid off.”

She’s played volleyball for more than six years and plays for Vegas Aces, one of the top club teams in the city. Watson believes playing against the best competition on the club scene has prepared her to contribute as a young player.

Watson said throughout Arbor View’s playoff run she felt a lot of pressure in the big games, but at the same time found enjoyment in prevailing and helping her team win.

“I like those big moments,” Watson said. “I do my best in those big moments because I know that my team needs me.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Palo Verde edges Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde edges Shadow Ridge in boys basketball — PHOTOS
3
Boys basketball preview: Liberty, Gorman to battle again
Boys basketball preview: Liberty, Gorman to battle again
4
Girls basketball preview: Old foe takes over at Liberty
Girls basketball preview: Old foe takes over at Liberty
5
SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant — PHOTOS
SLAM Academy falls to Truckee in 3A title game at Allegiant — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST