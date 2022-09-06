Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Basic’s AnnaMaria Ramos

Basic volleyball player AnnaMaria Ramos is a four-year member of the varsity team and is in her second season as a captain.

Basic senior outside hitter AnnaMaria Ramos prepares to spike the ball. Photo courtesy of AnnaMaria Ramos.

AnnaMaria Ramos was 6 or 7 when her parents insisted she play volleyball, and it didn’t take long for her to take to the sport.

“I fell in love with it,” Ramos said. “The team aspect is a lot of fun. It’s a different sport, and kind of anyone can play.”

She plays it especially well.

Ramos, a senior outside hitter at Basic, is the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

To see why she was chosen for the honor, just check out Ramos’ stat line last week against Bonanza. She finished with 19 kills, 10 digs and five saves in a 3-1 victory.

“To be an outside hitter, you have to be an overall good player,” Ramos said. “You have to be consistent, so that’s what I liked about it because you have to carry a team in a way. You have to pass, you have to hit, you have to block. It’s a lot of fun. You’re kind of the main scorer, too.”

Ramos has been on the varsity team all four years, but this is the first time playing without her sister, Daisy, a freshman at Delaware State. Both were captains last season, which for the younger sister was an unusual honor given that title tends to go to seniors.

As for her own college aspirations, Ramos — who also has been playing for the club team Vegas Aces since she was 10 — is leaning toward Air Force. She also has been recruited by schools in California and Utah, and said she will decide soon.

“I was getting recruited by a bunch of teams in the Mountain West conference, so it’s going to be fun playing those teams,” Ramos said. “It’s good competition.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.