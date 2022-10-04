91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Girls Volleyball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Angelina Sayles

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2022 - 4:09 pm
 
Coronado's Angelina Sayles (17) spikes the ball as Liberty's Romona Pulu (14) and Jaylynn McCar ...
Coronado's Angelina Sayles (17) spikes the ball as Liberty's Romona Pulu (14) and Jaylynn McCarthy (6) leap for a block in a girls volleyball game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
Coronado's Angelina Sayles (17) dives short to the ball for a Liberty point in a girls volleyba ...
Coronado's Angelina Sayles (17) dives short to the ball for a Liberty point in a girls volleyball game at Coronado High School in Henderson, Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Valentine’s Day is supposed to be a day to be remembered, but few would hold it against Coronado senior volleyball player Angelina Sayles if it’s a day she would just as soon forget.

She doesn’t, though, and is even thankful for the Valentine’s Day two years ago when she tore her left ACL while practicing for a college showcase. Sayles underwent surgery March 12 of that year and then endured a 5½-month rehabilitation.

“I never really think about it now,” she said. “It’s just history for me that it happened, but I also believe that I was meant to have it happen. … I definitely believe I came back stronger mentally and physically from that injury.”

Sayles plays outside sitter on Coronado’s team that is ranked No. 1 in Nevada by Maxpreps, and she takes pride in being able to contribute in many ways.

That was underscored in a three-set victory over Green Valley in which Sayles had eight kills, seven aces and eight digs, earning her Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“As a player coming back from injury, I always worked on excelling on every single aspect I can,” Sayles said.

Sayles, who comes from a military background, has a full-ride scholarship to The Citadel. She’s already planning on getting her master’s degree there in mechanical engineering.

“I knew that I would probably go to a school that’s away from Nevada, and I wanted a community that no matter where I was, there would be people to support me,” Sayles said. “I feel like I can trust these people since I will be with them 24/7.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
2
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
Friday’s high school scores, top 5 football performances
3
Nevada Preps recap: Shadow Ridge looking for revenge
Nevada Preps recap: Shadow Ridge looking for revenge
4
Big defensive plays power Bishop Gorman past Canyon Springs
Big defensive plays power Bishop Gorman past Canyon Springs
5
Freshman’s interception returns spark Desert Pines’ victory — PHOTOS
Freshman’s interception returns spark Desert Pines’ victory — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST