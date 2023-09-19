Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Coronado’s Rachel Purser

Coronado sophomore middle blocker Rachel Purser had 16 kills in the Cougars’ four-set win over Desert Oasis on Sept. 12.

Coronado’s Rachel Purser (9) spikes while Silverado’s Isabella Hemingway (14) and Leaf Riccio (13) during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Coronado’s girls volleyball team graduated eight seniors who contributed to last year’s 5A state championship.

The Cougars this season have relied on the play of their five sophomores, including middle blocker Rachel Purser.

Purser led Coronado with 16 kills in its four-set victory over Desert Oasis on Sept. 12. For her efforts, she was named Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“It was so much fun,” Purser said of the win last week. “As a team, together we all had such a good connection. Me and my setter Hannah (Pemberton), our connection was great that day. It was a fun night and we all did our jobs and had each other’s backs.”

Let’s get to know this week’s girls athlete of the week. (Note: Answers have been edited for clarity and length.)

Nevada Preps: With a lot of new players on this year’s team, what is the identity of this group?

Purser: “We’re all young, so we’re all going to stick together. Most of us are sophomores, so I’m excited to grow and have a fun season. We’re ready for it and because we’re all young, we’ll all play together.”

NP: Do you have any pre-game rituals?

Purser: “I always need to have some sugar, so I always have a little candy or something. And if I’m really feeling special, I put a dime in my shoe.”

NP: What’s on your pre-game playlist?

Purser: “I have a pre-game, hype playlist with a lot of good songs that get me hyped up. It has Drake, Lil Uzi and 21 Savage.”

NP: What are some goals you have for the rest of the season?

Purser: “I want to be a better middle blocker because in club I play the right side, so this is a new position for me. I just want to grow and learn things about the position. Transitioning, it’s hard. But it’s fun once you get it down, so I want to be the best I can be.”

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.