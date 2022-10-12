Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Green Valley’s Enisilina Savelio

Green Valley senior Enisilina Savelio had 18 kills, 23 assists, four aces and 19 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill last week.

Green Valley’s Ensilina Savelio, #6, during the Green Valley-Palo Verde girls volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Green Valley’s Ensilina Savelio, #6, during the Green Valley-Palo Verde girls volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Green Valley’s Ensilina Savelio, #6, during the Green Valley-Palo Verde girls volleyball match on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Amaya Edwards/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @amayaedw5

Whatever Green Valley needed in last week’s match against Foothill, senior volleyball player Enisilina Savelio delivered.

The match went five sets for the host Gators, who rallied to win 21-25, 26-24, 22-25, 25-13, 15-12 as Savelio came through in a variety of ways.

A setter and front-row player, she delivered 18 kills, 23 assists, four aces and 19 digs to earn Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week.

“When it’s close like that, I’m not really thinking of myself and what I’m doing,” Savelio said. “It’s more like, ‘OK, what can I do?’ because I can’t win the game by myself. It’s a team thing.”

Her season statistics bear out the various way Savelio has contributed to the Gators.

She is first at Green Valley in kill percentage (33.7), aces (56), aces per set (1.0) and assists (262). Savelio is second in kills per set (2.1) and third in digs (171) and digs per set (3.0).

Not bad for a player who didn’t begin playing volleyball until she was 12.

Savelio became even more serious about the sport when she joined the club team Vegas Aces two years later. She is a setter for that team, and playing club has helped put her in position to put up big numbers at the high school level.

“It does a really good job of preparing me because I get to play with some of the best athletes here in Vegas,” Savelio said. “I get to see some really good competition, so coming into high school season, I kind of know what to expect. There’s nothing that’s really new to me.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.