Girls Volleyball

Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week: Silverado’s Roxy Christensen

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2022 - 3:15 pm
 
Silverado's Roxy Christensen (7) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Bishop Gorman's Ashley Duckworth (17) and Imani Dambreville (9) block a shot from Silverado's Roxy Christensen (7) during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Silverado's Roxy Christensen (7) hits the ball during a volleyball game at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Roxy Christensen didn’t realize she was compiling a personal high for kills in a volleyball match last week. She actually was unhappy with her play and concerned she and her Silverado teammates missed chances to wrap up the victory.

The Skyhawks finally came through, outlasting Faith Lutheran in five sets by prevailing 15-12 in the final frame.

When it was over, Christensen had 28 kills, 10 digs and three aces, earning the senior the Nevada Preps Girls Athlete of the Week award. Her previous high was 20 kills last season against Centennial.

“I didn’t expect that because … I was missing the points that really counted,” Christensen said. “I was trying to push myself even harder because I thought I was having one of my worst games. But in the end, I was actually doing better than I have in the past.”

Christensen is a three-sport athlete who also is a long and triple jumper in track and quarterback and safety in flag football. Her 36-foot, 9-inch triple jump won the regional last season, but Christensen sprained her ankle at the state meet and had to withdraw.

She came fairly late to volleyball, having participated in gymnastics and dance from the age of 8 until her freshman year. Christensen gave volleyball a try in the eighth grade by playing on a club team.

“That made me really want to do volleyball because I realized I was more than just a dancer,” Christensen said. “I could actually do athletics and be really good at it.”

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

