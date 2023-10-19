No. 2 Coronado sweeps No. 3 Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Coronado rolled to a three-set win at Centennial in a girls volleyball match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.
Coronado, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 road win over No. 3 Centennial in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.
Coronado (18-7, 7-1 5A Mountain League) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Centennial (19-8, 6-2) plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
