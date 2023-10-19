No. 2 Coronado sweeps No. 3 Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado rolled to a three-set win at Centennial in a girls volleyball match Wednesday. Here are photos from the match.

Coronado players celebrate another point during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ball escapes Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming (10) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado setter Rachel Schwartz (10) hits the ball over the net during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) hits the ball over the net during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming reacts to Coronado gaining a point during a game at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial outside hitter Jeslyn Crockett (6) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial safety Mae Stoddard (9) keeps the ball in the air during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) yells to a teammate during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) smacks the ball across the net during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) watches the ball as it moves past her during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The ball flies past Centennial teammates Mae Stoddard (9) and middle blocker Aliah Williams during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 road win over No. 3 Centennial in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.

Coronado (18-7, 7-1 5A Mountain League) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Centennial (19-8, 6-2) plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

