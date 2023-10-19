77°F
Girls Volleyball

No. 2 Coronado sweeps No. 3 Centennial in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 18, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Coronado players celebrate another point during a game against Centennial at Centennial High Sc ...
Coronado players celebrate another point during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The ball escapes Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) during a game against Centennial at ...
The ball escapes Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming (10) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at C ...
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming (10) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado setter Rachel Schwartz (10) hits the ball over the net during a game against Centennia ...
Coronado setter Rachel Schwartz (10) hits the ball over the net during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) hits the ball over the net during a game against ...
Centennial middle blocker Aliah Williams (15) hits the ball over the net during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming reacts to Coronado gaining a point during a game at Cent ...
Centennial outside hitter Abby Vlaming reacts to Coronado gaining a point during a game at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial outside hitter Jeslyn Crockett (6) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at ...
Centennial outside hitter Jeslyn Crockett (6) serves the ball during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial safety Mae Stoddard (9) keeps the ball in the air during a game against Coronado at ...
Centennial safety Mae Stoddard (9) keeps the ball in the air during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) yells to a teammate during a game against Centennial ...
Coronado middle blocker Hannah Wayment (1) yells to a teammate during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) smacks the ball across the net during a game against ...
Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) smacks the ball across the net during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) watches the ball as it moves past her during ...
Centennial middle blocker Jada Thomas-Swinson (16) watches the ball as it moves past her during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The ball flies past Centennial teammates Mae Stoddard (9) and middle blocker Aliah Williams dur ...
The ball flies past Centennial teammates Mae Stoddard (9) and middle blocker Aliah Williams during a game against Coronado at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado, ranked No. 2 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-18, 26-24, 25-13 road win over No. 3 Centennial in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.

Coronado (18-7, 7-1 5A Mountain League) plays at Liberty at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and Centennial (19-8, 6-2) plays at Palo Verde at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

