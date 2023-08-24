No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Coronado, the reigning Class 5A girls volleyball state champion, opened its season with a three-set win over Silverado. Here are photos from the game.

Sophomore outside hitter Julie Beckham had 11 kills as Coronado, ranked No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball game Wednesday.

Sophomore outside hitter Gentry Oblad added 11 kills for the Cougars (1-0), the reigning 5A state champions.

Coronado next hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Aug. 31, and Silverado (2-7) hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Thursday.

