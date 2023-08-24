89°F
Girls Volleyball

No. 3 Coronado sweeps Silverado in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 23, 2023 - 9:35 pm
 
Coronado gather to celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game against Silverado at ...
Coronado gather to celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Daniella Planeta (3) dives for the ball during a high school volleyball game ...
Coronado’s Daniella Planeta (3) dives for the ball during a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Gentry Oblad (4) spikes to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at ...
Coronado’s Gentry Oblad (4) spikes to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Hannah Wayment (1) spikes to Silverado’s Lauryn Allen (10), who goes f ...
Coronado’s Hannah Wayment (1) spikes to Silverado’s Lauryn Allen (10), who goes for the kill, during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Tova Craig rushes to bump during a high school volleyball game against Silver ...
Coronado’s Tova Craig rushes to bump during a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Rachel Purser, right, screams with teammate Rachel Schwartz (10) after scorin ...
Coronado’s Rachel Purser, right, screams with teammate Rachel Schwartz (10) after scoring the 24th point in the third set during a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5), Hannah Wayment (1) and Julie Beckham (2) celebrate a po ...
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5), Hannah Wayment (1) and Julie Beckham (2) celebrate a point during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Reagan Vint (11) spikes to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at ...
Coronado’s Reagan Vint (11) spikes to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado cheers before beginning their a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coron ...
Coronado cheers before beginning their a high school volleyball game against Silverado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Elisa Baltierrez (5) lunges to bump during a high school volleyball game aga ...
Silverado’s Elisa Baltierrez (5) lunges to bump during a high school volleyball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Hannah Schwartz (10) spikes to Silverado’s Summer Cosbey (7) and Laury ...
Coronado’s Hannah Schwartz (10) spikes to Silverado’s Summer Cosbey (7) and Lauryn Allen (10) during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5) serves to Silverado during a high school volleyball game ...
Coronado’s Hannah Pemberton (5) serves to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Kalia Roberts, center, moves to bump to Coronado during a high school volley ...
Silverado’s Kalia Roberts, center, moves to bump to Coronado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Kalia Roberts reacts after missing the ball when diving during a high school ...
Silverado’s Kalia Roberts reacts after missing the ball when diving during a high school volleyball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Leaf Riccio (14) spikes to Coronado’s Rachel Purser (9) and Gentry Ob ...
Silverado’s Leaf Riccio (14) spikes to Coronado’s Rachel Purser (9) and Gentry Oblad (4) during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Rachel Purser (9) spikes while Silverado’s Isabella Hemingway (14) and ...
Coronado’s Rachel Purser (9) spikes while Silverado’s Isabella Hemingway (14) and Leaf Riccio (13) during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Summer Cosbey misses the ball in a dive during a high school volleyball game ...
Silverado’s Summer Cosbey misses the ball in a dive during a high school volleyball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Coronado’s Tova Craig (7) serves to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at Co ...
Coronado’s Tova Craig (7) serves to Silverado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Elisa Baltierrez (5) celebrates a point with teammate Lauryn Allen (10) duri ...
Silverado’s Elisa Baltierrez (5) celebrates a point with teammate Lauryn Allen (10) during a high school volleyball game against Coronado at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Silverado’s Lauryn Allen spikes to Coronado during a high school volleyball game at Coro ...
Silverado’s Lauryn Allen spikes to Coronado during a high school volleyball game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Henderson. Coronado beat Silverado in all three sets. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Sophomore outside hitter Julie Beckham had 11 kills as Coronado, ranked No. 3 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, rolled to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 home win over Silverado in a girls volleyball game Wednesday.

Sophomore outside hitter Gentry Oblad added 11 kills for the Cougars (1-0), the reigning 5A state champions.

Coronado next hosts No. 2 Faith Lutheran at 6 p.m. Aug. 31, and Silverado (2-7) hosts Arbor View at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

