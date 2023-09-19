No. 4 Liberty defeats Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Liberty needed five sets to pull out a home win over Arbor View in a girls volleyball match Monday. Here are photos from the match.
Liberty, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Arbor View 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 15-6 in a home girls volleyball match Monday.
Liberty (10-4, 3-0 5A Mountain League) plays at No. 2 Coronado on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Arbor View (5-2, 1-2) hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
