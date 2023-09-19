81°F
Girls Volleyball

No. 4 Liberty defeats Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2023 - 10:57 pm
 
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) returns a serve during a volleyball game between Arbor Vi ...
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) returns a serve during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Tehani Moniz (18) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View Hi ...
Liberty’s Tehani Moniz (18) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor Vi ...
Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Tialofa Alofipo (1) and Tehani Moniz (18) prepare to bump the ball during a vo ...
Liberty’s Tialofa Alofipo (1) and Tehani Moniz (18) prepare to bump the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Cori Leavitt (12) hits the ball past a Liberty player during a volleyball g ...
Arbor View’s Cori Leavitt (12) hits the ball past a Liberty player during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Claire Hiller (19) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor Vie ...
Arbor View’s Claire Hiller (19) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor V ...
Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor Vi ...
Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Kenzy Arafa (17) attempts to block the ball after Liberty’s Kennedy ...
Arbor View’s Kenzy Arafa (17) attempts to block the ball after Liberty’s Kennedy Cooper (3) hits it over the net during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between ...
Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) taps the ball over the net during a volleyball game betwe ...
Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) taps the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Arbor View 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 15-6 in a home girls volleyball match Monday.

Liberty (10-4, 3-0 5A Mountain League) plays at No. 2 Coronado on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Arbor View (5-2, 1-2) hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Alex Wright at awright@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlexWright1028 on X.

