No. 4 Liberty defeats Arbor View in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Liberty needed five sets to pull out a home win over Arbor View in a girls volleyball match Monday. Here are photos from the match.

Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) returns a serve during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Tehani Moniz (18) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Tialofa Alofipo (1) and Tehani Moniz (18) prepare to bump the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Cori Leavitt (12) hits the ball past a Liberty player during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Claire Hiller (19) sets the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Madison Garvin (7) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Cameron Reese (2) spikes the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Kenzy Arafa (17) attempts to block the ball after Liberty’s Kennedy Cooper (3) hits it over the net during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty’s Jayda Hutchins (7) prepares to spike the ball during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Arbor View’s Willow Watson (9) taps the ball over the net during a volleyball game between Arbor View High School and Liberty High School on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Henderson. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Liberty, No. 4 in the Review-Journal’s Class 5A rankings, defeated Arbor View 19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 26-24, 15-6 in a home girls volleyball match Monday.

Liberty (10-4, 3-0 5A Mountain League) plays at No. 2 Coronado on Sept. 27 at 6 p.m. and Arbor View (5-2, 1-2) hosts Shadow Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

