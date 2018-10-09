Roundup: Legacy outlasts Sierra Vista

Jazmyne Walker had 18 kills, five aces and 18 digs as Legacy’s girls volleyball team beat visiting Sierra Vista 25-10, 25-17, 18-25, 18-25, 15-6 on Monday.

(Thinkstock)

Jazmyne Walker had 18 kills, five aces and 18 digs as Legacy’s girls volleyball team beat visiting Sierra Vista, 25-10, 25-17, 18-25, 18-25, 15-6 on Monday.

Jessica Liu had 29 assists and 11 digs for the Longhorns, and teammate Kim-Ling Kandford had seven aces and seven digs.

Peyton Castillo had 33 assists and 10 digs to lead the Mountain Lions. Leilani Vitale added 16 kills for Sierra Vista.

Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 1 — At Western, Julia Miles had 10 kills, four aces, and two blocks as the Miners defeated the Warriors, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-14.

Sunrise Mountain’s Daniella Chavez added 10 assists and two aces.

Camille Riggs had 14 digs, five aces, and four kills, Briana Acosta had 14 digs, and Adrianna Jones had 10 digs and seven kills for Western.

Durango 3, Basic 0 — At Durango, Sophia Dominguez had six kills, eight aces and 11 digs for the Trailblazers as they defeated the Wolves, 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.

Jaylin Ellis had 12 kills, four aces eight digs for Durango.

Angelina Dean had six kills and 10 digs to lead Basic. Chloe Ludemann had six kills for the Wolves.

Liberty 3, Bonanza 0 — At Bonanza, O’Ceana Clemens had 11 assists and four digs as the Patriots defeated the Bengals, 25-13, 25-23, 25-16.

Liberty’s Aiyana Evans added eight assists, four digs, and two aces.

Bonanza’s Sydney Evelyn Harner had 18 digs, and teammate Nicole Degro had 15 assists.

Moapa Valley 3, Chaparral 0 — At Chaparral, Kyla Bradshaw had nine kills and six aces as the Pirates defeated the Cowboys, 25-12, 25-12, 25-22.

Shyanne added six aces for Moapa Valley.

Bree’jahn Banks had five kills for Chaparral.

Pahrump Valley 3, Del Sol 0 — At Del Sol, Nicky Velazquez had eight kills as the Trojans defeated the Dragons, 25-10, 25-14, 25-21.

Ashley Hoyt added four kills, and Tayla Wombaker had 15 assists for Pahrump.

Mojave 3, Democracy Prep 0 — At Democracy Prep, Vany Carballo had 11 aces and 10 digs as the Rattlers blew by the Blue Knights, 25-4, 25-11, 25-14.

Aqeelah Muhammad had 24 assists for Mojave, and Chania Scott had 14 kills for the Rattlers.

SLAM Academy 3, GV Christian 0 — At GV Christian, Kirsten Scott had 10 aces to lead the Bulls over the Guardians, 25-19, 25-15, 25-19.

Natalya Barney and Faith Enos each had seven kills for SLAM Academy.

Ariana Davis had two kills and two aces for GV Christian.