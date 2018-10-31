Roundup: Liberty earns five-set win over Green Valley in Desert Region

Brooklyn Slater had 12 kills on Tuesday to lead Liberty’s girls volleyball team to a 19-25, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19, 15-9 road victory over Green Valley in the Desert Region tournament.

Leahi Sefo had six kills, four aces, four digs and four blocks, and Aiyana Evans had 18 assists and five digs for the Patriots (9-15), who play Desert Oasis (30-8) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Bishop Gorman.

Alana Chun had 11 digs for Liberty.

Deijah Spaight led Green Valley (15-14) with 13 kills. Jade Lawrence added 11 digs for the Gators, and teammate Breanna Onori had 17 assists.

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 3, Foothill 1 — At Foothill, Peyton Castillo supplied 15 assists, seven kills, six digs, and four aces, and Audrey Dayton had 10 digs and nine kills to lead the Mountain Lions over the Falcons, 17-25, 25-13, 25-6, 25-22 in the Desert Region tournament.

Leilani Vitale added eight kills, five blocks, and four aces for Sierra Vista (13-13), which plays Coronado (24-9) in the quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Durango.

Kate Prior had six kills, four aces and seven digs, and Riana Blount added eight kills and four digs for Foothill (14-23).

Silverado 3, Tech 0 — At Green Valley, Brielen Aquino had 15 assists and 10 digs to lead the Skyhawks to a 25-12, 25-18, 25-12 win over the Roadrunners in the second round of the Desert Region playoffs.

Kristen Canlapan had 25 digs and five aces, and Taevien Loa added four kills for Silverado (15-20), which will visit Gorman (33-4) for a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Makenna Faught had two kills, 11 assists, two aces and two digs, and teammate Kaitlyn Harvey added six digs for Tech (8-23).

Basic 3, Spring Valley 0 — At Foothill, Angelina Dean supplied 12 digs and eight kills to lead the Wolves to a 25-14, 25-23, 26-24 sweep of the Grizzlies in the Desert Region tournament.

Keonna Richardson had seven kills, and Chloe Ludemann added nine kills and seven digs for Basic (9-18), which plays at Durango (25-5) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Spring Valley finished 10-20.

Mountain Region

Rancho 3, Arbor View 0 — At Arbor View, Jan Duhaylungsod had 30 assists and 16 digs, and Nina Robles tallied 10 kills and 10 digs as the Rams defeated the Aggies 25-22, 25-14, 25-14 in the Mountain Region tournament.

Kalille Ferguson supplied eight kills for Rancho (17-12), which plays Shadow Ridge (19-16) at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Faith Lutheran.

Bailey Olbur led Arbor View with nine kills, and Alina Oranchak added seven kills and four aces for the Aggies (19-17).

Arbor View’s Kyndall Mitchell had 22 assists and four blocks.

Legacy 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Cimarron, Jazmyne Walker had 13 kills and seven digs, and Alyssa Fuller contributed 10 aces and 26 digs as the Longhorns beat the Pioneers in the Mountain Region tournament, 25-17, 25-14, 25-8.

Vanessa Aponte had 12 kills, and Juliette Kirk added 22 assists and five digs for Legacy (17-16), which visits Palo Verde (27-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Trinity Wolkenhauer added 10 digs, and Kim-Ling Kandford had eight digs for the Longhorns.

Canyon Springs finished 4-14.

Cheyenne 3, Bonanza 0 — At Arbor View, Arabic McLaurin supplied 19 assists and four aces as the Desert Shields swept the Bengals, 25-22, 25-15, 26-24 in the Mountain Region tournament.

Miya Burns had nine kills and eight digs, Tia Echols provided 11 kills, and Angel Buchanan added 10 digs and four aces for Cheyenne (8-19), which plays at Faith Lutheran (23-13) in a quarterfinal at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bonanza finished 12-23.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Centennial 0 — At Cimarron, Destiny Garcia had 30 assists and five digs as the Spartans swept the Bulldogs, 25-17, 25-19, 25-22.

Natasha Obradovic had 19 kills and 10 digs, and Andrea Aldaco added 10 digs for Cimarron (21-13), which plays Las Vegas (24-9) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Palo Verde.

Kaya Anderson led Centennial with 22 assists, and Elaina Young had 13 digs for the Bulldogs (15-19).

Class 3A Southern Region

Pahrump Valley 3, Sky Pointe 1 — At Boulder City, Kathryn Daffer provided 12 kills and five aces to lead the Trojans to a 15-25, 25-12, 25-23, 28-26 win over the Eagles in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A Southern Region tournament

Nicky Velazquez had nine kills, and Jacquellen Stobbe added eight assists for Pahrump (17-11), which hosts Boulder City (34-6) in the semifinals at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

Sky Pointe finished 12-12.

Boulder City 3, Valley 0 — At Boulder City, Ava Wright notched 24 assists, 11 aces, and five digs in the Eagles’ 25-9, 25-7, 25-7 sweep of the Vikings in the Class 3A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Kamry Bailey had 13 kills, and Madi Wood added eight aces for Boulder City, which got six kills from Setia Cox.

Valley finished 5-12.

Moapa Valley 3, Western 0 — At Mojave, Shyanne Matheson tallied six kills and five aces to help the Pirates defeat the Warriors 25-8, 25-10, 25-10 in the Class 3A Southern Region quarterfinals.

Abbie Evans had seven kills, Kyla Bradshaw notched six kills, and Alex Peay added five aces for Moapa Valley (17-18), which plays Mojave (27-7) at at 6 p.m. Thursday in Pahrump.

Western finished 7-19.

Mojave 3, Chaparral 0 — At Mojave, Chania Scott had 14 kills as the Rattlers swept the Cowboys, 25-14, 25-6, 30-28 in a Class 3A Southern Region quarterfinal.

Aniya Marshall added 10 kills and four aces, and Vany Carballo had 23 digs and three aces for Mojave.

Chaparral finished 6-10.