Roundup: Liberty takes down Spring Valley in 5 sets

(Getty Images)

Aiyana Evans had 17 assists and three aces, and Alana Chun notched 17 digs Tuesday as Liberty’s girls volleyball team outlasted Spring Valley, 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-7.

Leahi Sefo recorded eight kills, four aces and two blocks for Liberty.

Sanaa Lloyd notched six kills, six aces, five assists and two blocks, and Simone Beane supplied eight aces, six kills and four blocks for Spring Valley, which got 17 assists from Emilia Mason.

Virgin Valley 3, Chaparral 2 — At Chaparral, Jaylee Whipple had 10 kills, eight aces and five blocks as the Bulldogs edged the Cowboys, 25-21, 22-25, 23-25, 25-21, 17-15.

Maleena Felshaw had 10 digs, eight kills and two aces for Virgin Valley, and teammate Nathalie Lagamayo had eight kills and an ace.

Bree’jahn Banks had 15 kills and 12 aces for Chaparral. Maria Victoria Agao had 24 assists, and I’asia Macj had six kills for the Cowboys.

Foothill 3, Tech 0 — At Foothill, Laynee Truscott supplied 22 assists and five digs to lead the Falcons past the Roadrunners, 25-7, 25-20, 25-19.

Brooke Bykowski had 12 kills, Kate Prior notched six kills and four aces, and Audrey Wetjen added seven kills for Foothill.

Cadie Espe had six digs, and Makenna Faught added six assists to lead Tech.

Basic 3, Clark 0 — At Clark, Lauren Powell provided six kills and four blocks in the Wolves’ 25-9, 25-17, 25-13 victory over the Chargers.

Chloe Ludemann had six kills and four digs, and Angelina Dean added seven digs for Basic.

Coraly Dupree had four kills and two blocks, and Tsion Gashaw notched four aces to pace Clark.

Durango 3, Desert Oasis 0 — At Durango, Anuhea Faitau supplied 12 assists, eight digs, and five kills in the Trailblazers’ 25-18, 26-24, 25-18 sweep of the Diamondbacks.

Sophia Dominguez had 12 kills, seven digs, and four aces, and Sierra Leone Sanchez added 19 digs for Durango.

Sophia Parlanti had 10 digs, and five kills, and Ashlyn Tuss tallied six blocks and four kills to lead Desert Oasis.

Coronado 3, Green Valley 0 — At Coronado, Kennedi Steele had 12 digs and 10 kills, and Sasha Bolla had 12 kills as the Cougars swept the Gators, 25-9, 25-19, 25-18.

Cassandra Smits-Van Oyen had 20 assists, six digs and two aces for Coronado, and teammate Ashlynn Ammerman had four aces, three kills and two blocks.

Green Valley’s Blondie Penaflor had six kills, and Jade Lawrence had four digs for the Gators.

Western 3, Del Sol 1 — At Del Sol, Camille Riggs had 14 kills, 23 digs and three aces, and Briana Acosta had 32 digs as the Warriors beat the Dragons, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-10.

Destiny Dobiesz had 13 assists for the Warriors. Adrianna Jones had 22 digs and four kills, and Jennifer Merriweather had five aces and four kills for Western.

Moapa Valley 3, Sky Pointe 1 — At Sky Pointe, the Pirates beat the Eagles, 25-23, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18.

Katie Piet had 23 digs and 22 assists for Sky Pointe, and teammate Brinley Peterson had 26 digs.

Sky Pointe’s Jocelyn Sanders had nine kills and four aces, and Jayden Sanders had 10 kills for the Eagles.

Boulder City 3, Sunrise Mountain 0 — At Boulder City, Ava Wright dished out 24 assists in the Eagles’ 25-7, 25-3, 25-12 sweep of the Miners.

Rachel Krumm had eight kills, and Zoey Robinson supplied six aces for Boulder City.

Juana Rivera had four aces to pace Sunrise Mountain.

Pahrump Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 0 — At Somerset-Losee, Jacquellen Stobbe had 12 assists, and Nicky Velazquez put down 11 kills as the Trojans swept the Lions, 25-16, 25-11, 25-12.

Kathryn Daffer supplied nine kills, and Virginia Weir served six aces for Pahrump.

Myri Au Young-Uwaine had six digs and three kills, and Taylor Kelly added six digs for Somerset-Losee. Morgan Dowdy tallied five assists, and Dacia Frehner supplied two kills and two assists for the Lions.

Bishop Gorman 3, Sierra Vista 0 — At Sierra Vista, the Gaels defeated the Mountain Lions, 25-14, 25-13, 25-11.

Matlyn Ua had 10 assists to lead Sierra Vista, which got nine kills from Caleyse Saunders.

Valley 3, Democracy Prep 0 — At Deocracy Prep, the Vikings swept the Blue Knights, 25-13, 25-20, 25-12.

SLAM Academy 3, Indian Springs 0 — At SLAM Academy, Natalya Barney has 12 aces and five kills to power the Bulls over the Thunderbirds, 25-7, 25-13, 25-3.

Amanda Lara had seven kills and three aces for the Bulls, and Austynn Martinson had eight kills.

The Meadows 2-2, Lake Mead 0-0 — At Lake Mead, the Mustangs swept a doubleheader from the Eagles, 26-24, 25-11 and 25-14, 25-18.