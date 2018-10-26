Roundup: Palo Verde finishes league schedule unbeaten

Kiffyn Andreasean had six kills and five aces to guide the Palo Verde’s girls volleyball team to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 win over the Desert Pines in their regular-season finale to complete the league schedule with a perfect record.

Kiffyn Andreasean had six kills and five aces to guide the Palo Verde’s girls volleyball team to a 25-9, 25-11, 25-3 win over the Desert Pines in their regular-season finale to complete the Mountain League schedule with a perfect record.

Haley Bringhurst had six kills for Palo Verde, and Rilee Read had 10 assists.

Jenny Alcantara led Desert Pines with 10 digs.

Arbor View 3, Centennial 0 — At Centennial, Alina Oranchak supplied 11 kills and 10 digs in the Aggies’ 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 sweep of the Bulldogs.

Nicola Talbot had 19 digs and seven aces, and Kyndall Mitchell added 18 assists for Arbor View, which got six kills from Kennedy Presser.

Elaina Young had nine digs and four aces, and Katherine Woloson tallied five kills and three digs to lead Centennial.

Faith Lutheran 3, Bonanza 0 — At Faith Lutheran, Kyrie Lorfing had 22 assists and eight digs as the Crusaders defeated the Bengals, 25-10, 25-8, 25-15.

Faith Lutheran’s Maggie Skinner also had 10 digs.

Bonanza’s Sydney Evelyn Harner had 13 digs and Nicole Degro had 11 assists.

Legacy 3, Canyon Springs 0 — At Legacy, Alyssa Fuller had 25 digs and five aces as the Longhorns rolled past the Pioneers, 25-11, 25-19, 25-14.

Legacy’s Jazmyne Walker also had 11 kills and six digs and Jessica Liu had 10 assists.

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Cheyenne 1 — At Cimarron, Destiny Garcia had 25 assists, six digs, two kills, and one ace as the Spartans defeated the Desert Shields, 23-25, 25-16, 26-24, 25-14.

Natasha Obradovic also had 14 kills, 19 digs, three aces and two blocks for Cimarron, and Andrea Aldaco had 12 digs and three aces.

Shadow Ridge 3, Eldorado 0 — At Shadow Ridge, Natalie Nihipali had eight kills and eight aces as the Mustangs defeated the Sundevils, 25-10, 25-8, 25-6.

The Mustangs’ Jaden Jones had eight kills and Aspen Concoby had nine assists.

Eldorado’s Amber Castro had seven assists, four digs and one kill.

Las Vegas 3, Rancho 1 — At Las Vegas High, Brooklyn Stone tallied 39 assists and 13 digs in the Wildcats’ 22-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-12 win over the Rams.

Skyla Faught had 18 kills and 14 digs, and teammate Victoria Barney added 21 kills and seven digs for Las Vegas. Nicole Velez provided 13 digs for the Wildcats.

Leah Miller had 12 kills, and Gabriella Fernandez notched nine kills to lead Rancho.

Desert Oasis 3, Western 0 — At Desert Oasis, Nina Garcia had 28 assists as the Diamondbacks defeated the Warriors, 25-15, 26-24, 25-13.

Desert Oasis’ Isabella Del Castillo also had 11 digs.

Western’s Camille Riggs had eight kills and six blocks.

Valley 3, Somerset-Losee 2 — At Valley, Krystal Carter had 14 digs, six aces, and four kills as the Vikings defeated the Lions, 25-21, 23-25, 16-25, 25-21, 15-9.

Losee’s Taylor Kelley had 12 digs, Bella Pelupelu had 13 assists and six aces, and Sabrina Wright had 12 assists and seven kills.

Lincoln County 2-2, Laughlin 0-0 — At Laughlin, the Lynx swept the Cougars by scores of 25-19, 25-17 and 27-25, 25-17.

Pahranagat Valley 3, GV Christian 0 — At Alamo, the Panthers swept the Guardians, 25-6, 25-13, 25-12.

Lake Mead 3, Calvary Chapel 0 — At Calvary Chapel, the Eagles were 25-15, 25-21, 25-20 winners over the Lions.

Beatty 3, Indian Springs 0 — At Beatty, the Hornets defeated the Thunderbirds, 25-23, 25-13, 25-12.