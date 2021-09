Sierra Vista rallies to beat Faith Lutheran in girls volleyball — PHOTOS

Sierra Vista rallied from two sets down to stun Faith Lutheran in five sets in a girls volleyball match Wednesday night.

Sierra Vista’s Serenity Sula (17) celebrates a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Bianca Richardson (6) has her shot contested by Sierra Vista’s Maysen Bruschke (4) and Peyton Castillo (5) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Delaney Wilson (12) celebrates a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s team is announced before the start of a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Juliette Tiumalu (8) and Sumanpreet Kaur (18) leap to block a shot during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Delaney Wilson (12) leaps to block a shot during a girls high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) celebrates a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Kayleigh Kennedy (7) and Delaney Wilson (12) block the shot of Juliette Tiumalu (8) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista players lock arms during a timeout during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) scores a point over Ella Rustand (14) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Ella Rustand (14) and Kayla Tran (4) celebrate a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Maysen Bruschke (4) serves during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Kayleigh Kennedy (7) has her shot contested by Sierra Vista’s Juliette Tiumalu (8) and Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) and Taliana Tangitau (8) celebrate a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Sumanpreet Kaur (18) and Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) leap to block a shot during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Kayley Wilcox (5) celebrates a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Sierra Vista on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Sumanpreet Kaur (18) leaps over Faith Lutheran’s Delaney Wilson (12) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran’s Delaney Wilson (12) scores over Sierra Vista’s Nazzirene-Alliz Mika Togiola (14) during a girls high school volleyball game on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sierra Vista’s Maysen Bruschke (4) celebrate’s a big play with teammates during a girls high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at Sierra Vista High School, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Faith Lutheran met Sierra Vista in a nonconference volleyball match Wednesday night. Sierra Vista rallied from two sets down for a 3-2 victory, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8.

Faith Lutheran will begin Class 5A Desert League play by hosting Foothill on Sept. 9. Sierra Vista will be back in action Thursday at Bonanza.