Thursday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Shadow Ridge players react after scoring a point against Palo Verde during a girl's volleyball game at Shadow Ridge High School School in Las Vegas, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Shadow Ridge won 3-1. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Spring Valley.

Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Evan Odle, Palo Verde — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde —The senior had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.

Girls soccer

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had three goals in a 9-1 win over Desert Pines.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 9-1 win over Desert Pines.

Natasha Harrison, Basic — The junior had two goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman had 11 saves in a 1-0 win over Rancho.

Girls volleyball

Daryn Faumui, Basic — The senior had six kills, eight aces and five digs in a four-set win over Bonanza.

Clara Jennings, Bonanza — The freshman had six kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a four-set loss to Basic.

Aivry Makaiwi, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 digs in a four-set win over Palo Verde.

Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in a four-set win over Palo Verde.

Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 19 kills, 10 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Bonanza.

Thursday’s scores

Football

Moapa Valley 26, Boulder City 22

Boys soccer

Centennial 4, Basic 0

Coronado 9, Cristo Rey 0

Las Vegas 1, Durango 0

Palo Verde 8, Spring Valley 0

Girls soccer

Basic 12, Cristo Rey 0

Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 0

Cimarron-Memorial 9, Desert Pines 1

Doral Academy 1, Rancho 0

Eldorado 6, Valley 0

Legacy 6, Canyon Springs 3

Moapa Valley 3, Durango 2

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Bonanza, 25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23

Coronado d. Silverado, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17

Legacy d. Virgin Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14

Shadow Ridge d. Palo Verde, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18

Tech d. Cheyenne, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.