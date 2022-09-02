Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Thursday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Clifford Findlay, Coronado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Spring Valley.
Demonte Gordon, Coronado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 9-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Evan Odle, Palo Verde — The freshman had two goals in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde —The senior had two goals and three assists in an 8-0 win over Spring Valley.
Girls soccer
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had three goals in a 9-1 win over Desert Pines.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had one goal and two assists in a 9-1 win over Desert Pines.
Natasha Harrison, Basic — The junior had two goals in a 12-0 win over Cristo Rey.
Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman had 11 saves in a 1-0 win over Rancho.
Girls volleyball
Daryn Faumui, Basic — The senior had six kills, eight aces and five digs in a four-set win over Bonanza.
Clara Jennings, Bonanza — The freshman had six kills, 16 digs and two blocks in a four-set loss to Basic.
Aivry Makaiwi, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 24 digs in a four-set win over Palo Verde.
Chloe Poort, Shadow Ridge — The junior had 11 kills and nine digs in a four-set win over Palo Verde.
Annamaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 19 kills, 10 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Bonanza.
Thursday’s scores
Football
Moapa Valley 26, Boulder City 22
Boys soccer
Centennial 4, Basic 0
Coronado 9, Cristo Rey 0
Las Vegas 1, Durango 0
Palo Verde 8, Spring Valley 0
Girls soccer
Basic 12, Cristo Rey 0
Bonanza 4, Spring Valley 0
Cimarron-Memorial 9, Desert Pines 1
Doral Academy 1, Rancho 0
Eldorado 6, Valley 0
Legacy 6, Canyon Springs 3
Moapa Valley 3, Durango 2
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Bonanza, 25-13, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23
Coronado d. Silverado, 25-15, 25-21, 25-17
Legacy d. Virgin Valley, 23-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-14
Shadow Ridge d. Palo Verde, 25-23, 25-23, 20-25, 25-18
Tech d. Cheyenne, 25-15, 25-12, 25-14
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.