Top 5 high school girls volleyball championship games from the 2000s

Here are the top five high school state girls volleyball championship games from the 2000s, as selected by the Review-Journal staff.

Coronado celebrate as their team defeats Palo Verde in the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Shadow Ridge senior Whittnee Nihipali (15) serves the ball against the Gorman Gaels in the Class 4A state volleyball championship game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Shadow Ridge seniors Whittnee Nihipali (15) and Meghan Hoadley (7) celebrate with their team after defeating the Gorman Gaels in the Class 4A state volleyball championship game at Faith Lutheran High School in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Coronado's Cali Thompson (14) and Berkeley Oblad (1) defend an attack from Palo Verde's Lexi Riggs (2) during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Brooke Garlick (12) looks to strike against Palo Verde during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Carolyn Andrulis (11) looks to strike against Palo Verde during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's McCall Phillips (7) attacks against Coronado during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Palo Verde's Lexi Riggs (2) attacks Coronado during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Taylor Jackson (5) sends the ball over the net against Palo Verde during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Brooke Garlick (12) hits the ball against Palo Verde during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado's Nikki Jackson (7) jumps to attack against Palo Verde during the championship game of the Division I Girls Volleyball State Tournament at Green Valley High School in Henderson on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Second in a series: Here are the top five high school state volleyball championship games from the 2000s, as selected by the Review-Journal staff. Next: girls soccer.

No. 5: Moapa Valley 3, Bishop Manogue 2

2001, Class 3A, Chaparral High

Breena Bonnett had 26 kills to lead the Pirates to a 15-13, 5-15, 15-7, 13-15, 15-11 win and their 11th straight state championship.

Cassidy Keel had 10 blocks for Moapa Valley, which lost outside hitter Brooke Adams to a knee injury in the first set.

“We didn’t pass very well, and we didn’t serve very well,” Moapa Valley coach Matt Messer said. “This was the toughest final since I’ve been here. The girls found a way to win. Krista Clifford (Adams’ replacement) played her heart out.”

The Pirates, who had only two seniors on that squad, went on to win two more titles to run their streak to an all-classification state-record 13.

No. 4: Pahranagat Valley 3, Lake Mead 2

2009, Class 1A, Silverado High

The Panthers were two points from elimination before rallying for a 25-22, 17-25, 21-25, 25-23, 15-6 victory to secure the 13th state championship in school history.

Halle Lewis had 14 kills for the Panthers, who lost twice to Lake Mead that season, including in three sets the week before in the Class 1A Southern Region title game.

“We made (up) our minds that we weren’t going to quit, no matter what the score was,” Pahranagat Valley coach Ginger Whipple said.

The Panthers trailed 23-21 in the fourth set before rallying to even the match, then cruised in the deciding set.

No. 3: Shadow Ridge 3, Bishop Gorman 2

2017, Class 4A, Faith Lutheran High

Whittnee Nihipali accounted for eight of the Mustangs’ 15 points in the final set, and they knocked off the defending champion Gaels 26-24, 17-25, 25-12, 21-25, 15-9 for their first state title.

Nihipali finished with 19 kills, seven aces and 13 digs and had three straight service aces to put Shadow Ridge ahead 11-7. Alysha Smith and Madyson Lousignont combined for a block on match point to cap the victory.

“This is all that I wanted,” Lousignont said. “If I didn’t get it, I’d feel incomplete and have regrets.”

Rodriguez had 15 kills, three aces and nine digs for the Mustangs. Tommi Stockham had 18 kills to lead the Gaels.

No. 2: The Meadows 3, Yerington 2

2017, Class 2A, Faith Lutheran High

The Mustangs rallied from two sets down to win their first championship since 2009, 19-25, 22-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13.

“What an unbelievable feeling,” The Meadows coach Stephanie Heller said. “It’s indescribable, this feeling with this group of players. They just refuse to quit. They looked each other in the eyes and told each other, ‘We’re going to get this done.’”

Anna Dorn had 13 kills, 16 digs and six aces for The Meadows.

No. 1: Coronado 3, Palo Verde 2

2013, Class 4A, Green Valley High

Berkeley Oblad had 14 kills and three blocks, and the Cougars rallied for a 20-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-13 victory and their first state championship.

The Cougars, who went on to win state titles in 2014 and 2015, also came back from two sets down to win their semifinal match against Bishop Gorman.

“I guess this one trumps last night by just a little bit,” Coronado coach Matt Johnson said. “The girls just kept gutting it out. They made some great plays and had some great digs. I think we kind of wore (the Panthers) down a little bit.”

Neither team led by more than three points in the final set, and Palo Verde scored three straight points to tie it at 13. But back-to-back Panthers errors handed the Cougars the crown.

Taylor Jackson had 12 kills and three blocks for Coronado. McCall Phillips led Palo Verde with 16 kills, two blocks and one ace.

