Wednesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Shadow RidgeÕs Loegan Alia (12) attempts to pass Desert OasisÕ Mia Brown (25) during a game at Desert Oasis High School in Las Vegas, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Desert Oasis won 3-1. Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assists in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.

Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-5 win over Valley.

Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had f0ur saves in a 4-0 win over Legacy.

Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.

Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had six goals and one assist in a 7-5 win over Valley.

Alexandra Henderson, Mojave — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.

Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Centennial.

Samantha Orozco, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.

Grace Polster, Foothill — The sophomore had three goals in a 3-0 win over Liberty.

Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Del Sol.

Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had one goal and two assist in a 4-0 win over Legacy.

Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The junior had 28 assists, five digs and two aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Addison Doane, Boulder City — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set win over Clark.

Gabriella Fernandez, Rancho — The senior had 10 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.

Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 15 kills, 16 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had 19 assists, 10 digs, two aces and one kill in a three-set win over Bonanza.

Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior had 34 assists and three aces in a three-set win over Coral Academy.

Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 15 kills and 28 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.

Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had nine aces and 20 digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, five digs and two blocks in a three-set loss to Coronado.

Wednesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 2, Palo Verde 2

Basic 2, Sky Pointe 1

Bishop Gorman 3, Centennial 0

Bonanza 4, Legacy 0

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Silverado 2

Clark 7, Valley 5

Coronado 1, Faith Lutheran 1

Desert Oasis 4, Las Vegas 2

Durango 3, SLAM Nevada 2

Foothill 3, Liberty 0

Green Valley 3, Tech 1

Moapa Valley 6, Chaparral 0

Mojave 8, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 8, Del Sol 1

Shadow Ridge 7, Sierra Vista 0

Spring Valley 3, Rancho 1

Girls volleyball

Amplus Academy d. Word of Life, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10

Arbor View d. Bonanza, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Boulder City d. Clark, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10

Coronado d. Green Valley, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20

Liberty d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21

Moapa Valley d. Coral Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17

Rancho d. Mojave, 25-3, 22-25, 25-9, 25-8

Tech d. Valley, 25-18, 25-8, 23-25, 25-23

Virgin Valley d. Eldorado, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15

