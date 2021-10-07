Wednesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Loegan Alia, Shadow Ridge — The junior had three goals and one assists in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Dayana Barajas, Mojave — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Brynn Belcher, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 7-0 win over Sierra Vista.
Emmie Cabrales, Clark — The senior had one goal and three assists in a 7-5 win over Valley.
Megan Cox, Bonanza — The senior had f0ur saves in a 4-0 win over Legacy.
Talli Fairchild, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.
Annika Griffith, Clark — The freshman had six goals and one assist in a 7-5 win over Valley.
Alexandra Henderson, Mojave — The junior had three goals in an 8-0 win over Cheyenne.
Michelle Madrid, Bishop Gorman — The senior scored two goals in a 3-0 win over Centennial.
Samantha Orozco, Green Valley — The senior had two goals in a 3-1 win over Tech.
Grace Polster, Foothill — The sophomore had three goals in a 3-0 win over Liberty.
Kiara Ramos, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-1 win over Del Sol.
Ajja Vazquez, Bonanza — The sophomore had one goal and two assist in a 4-0 win over Legacy.
Taytum Yardley, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in a 6-0 win over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The junior had 28 assists, five digs and two aces in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Addison Doane, Boulder City — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set win over Clark.
Gabriella Fernandez, Rancho — The senior had 10 kills and 18 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.
Caila Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 15 kills, 16 digs and five aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.
Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The junior had 19 assists, 10 digs, two aces and one kill in a three-set win over Bonanza.
Emily Matheson, Moapa Valley — The senior had 34 assists and three aces in a three-set win over Coral Academy.
Leah Miller, Rancho — The senior had 15 kills and 28 digs in a four-set win over Mojave.
Zoey Robinson, Boulder City — The senior had nine aces and 20 digs in a three-set win over Clark.
Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills, five digs and two blocks in a three-set loss to Coronado.
Wednesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 2, Palo Verde 2
Basic 2, Sky Pointe 1
Bishop Gorman 3, Centennial 0
Bonanza 4, Legacy 0
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Silverado 2
Clark 7, Valley 5
Coronado 1, Faith Lutheran 1
Desert Oasis 4, Las Vegas 2
Durango 3, SLAM Nevada 2
Foothill 3, Liberty 0
Green Valley 3, Tech 1
Moapa Valley 6, Chaparral 0
Mojave 8, Cheyenne 0
Pahrump Valley 8, Del Sol 1
Shadow Ridge 7, Sierra Vista 0
Spring Valley 3, Rancho 1
Girls volleyball
Amplus Academy d. Word of Life, 25-10, 25-20, 25-10
Arbor View d. Bonanza, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13
Boulder City d. Clark, 25-12, 25-14, 25-10
Coronado d. Green Valley, 25-16, 25-19, 25-20
Liberty d. Legacy, 25-7, 25-15, 25-21
Moapa Valley d. Coral Academy, 25-13, 25-19, 25-17
Rancho d. Mojave, 25-3, 22-25, 25-9, 25-8
Tech d. Valley, 25-18, 25-8, 23-25, 25-23
Virgin Valley d. Eldorado, 23-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
