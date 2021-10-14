Wednesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances
Boys soccer
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior has one goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over Tech.
Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had four goals in a 4-1 win over Chaparral.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.
Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Ricky Flores-Galavis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Mojave.
Paul Jankowski, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Mojave.
Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Del Sol.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Tech.
Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Green Valley.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 5-2 loss to Las Vegas.
Girls volleyball
Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 38 assists and two kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Symiah James-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 11 kills, one ace and one block in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.
Zayda Meisner, Doral Academy — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Cheyenne.
Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had 17 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a four-set loss to Coronado.
Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 23 assists, 24 digs, seven kills, two aces and two blocks in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.
Sarah Sullivan, Coronado — The junior had 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 2, Green Valley 2
Bonanza 1, Valley 0
Boulder City 2, Pahrump Valley 1
Canyon Springs 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Clark 4, Silverado 0
Coronado 4, Chaparral 1
Desert Pines 3, Legacy 0
Eldorado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Equipo Academy 1, Sky Pointe 1
Foothill 3, Del Sol 1
Las Vegas 5, Tech 2
Liberty 2, Centennial 1
Palo Verde 8, Durango 0
Shadow Ridge 2, Mojave 1
Sierra Vista 5, Doral Academy 1
Sunrise Mountain 2, Desert Oasis 1
Western 2, Faith Lutheran 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Shadow Ridge, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23
Cimarron-Memorial d. Sky Pointe, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20
Coronado d. Faith Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23
Doral Academy d. Cheyenne, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15
Liberty d. Del Sol, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8
Palo Verde d. Green Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11
Sierra Vista d. Canyon Springs, 25-4, 25-8, 25-11
