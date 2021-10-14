Wednesday’s best high school soccer and volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Faith Lutheran's Bianca Richardson (6) and Delaney Wilson (12) attempt to kill a Durango spike during a high school volleyball game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s best

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior has one goal and three assists in a 5-2 win over Tech.

Chase Ciobanu, Coronado — The junior had four goals in a 4-1 win over Chaparral.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Durango.

Adrian Figueroa-Corrales, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Ricky Flores-Galavis, Shadow Ridge — The senior had two assists in a 2-1 win over Mojave.

Paul Jankowski, Shadow Ridge — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Mojave.

Diego Souza, Foothill — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Del Sol.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Tech.

Nicholas Walker, Arbor View — The senior had two goals in a 2-2 tie with Green Valley.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals in a 5-2 loss to Las Vegas.

Girls volleyball

Caroline Edgeworth, Bishop Gorman — The senior had 38 assists and two kills in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Symiah James-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had 11 kills, one ace and one block in a three-set win over Sky Pointe.

Zayda Meisner, Doral Academy — The junior had 11 kills in a three-set win over Cheyenne.

Rilee Read, Palo Verde — The senior had 17 assists, nine digs, seven kills and three blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a four-set loss to Coronado.

Lina Savielo, Green Valley — The junior had 23 assists, 24 digs, seven kills, two aces and two blocks in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.

Sarah Sullivan, Coronado — The junior had 13 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks in a four-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Tatum Thompson, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 31 digs in a three-set win over Shadow Ridge.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 2, Green Valley 2

Bonanza 1, Valley 0

Boulder City 2, Pahrump Valley 1

Canyon Springs 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Clark 4, Silverado 0

Coronado 4, Chaparral 1

Desert Pines 3, Legacy 0

Eldorado 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Equipo Academy 1, Sky Pointe 1

Foothill 3, Del Sol 1

Las Vegas 5, Tech 2

Liberty 2, Centennial 1

Palo Verde 8, Durango 0

Shadow Ridge 2, Mojave 1

Sierra Vista 5, Doral Academy 1

Sunrise Mountain 2, Desert Oasis 1

Western 2, Faith Lutheran 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Shadow Ridge, 25-15, 25-21, 25-23

Cimarron-Memorial d. Sky Pointe, 25-13, 25-12, 25-20

Coronado d. Faith Lutheran, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-23

Doral Academy d. Cheyenne, 25-12, 25-14, 25-15

Liberty d. Del Sol, 25-15, 25-10, 25-8

Palo Verde d. Green Valley, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16, 25-11

Sierra Vista d. Canyon Springs, 25-4, 25-8, 25-11

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.