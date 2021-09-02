Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Jonathan Hernandez, Eldorado — The senior goalie had six saves in a 5-0 shutout of Foothill.
Christian Lopez, Tech — The junior had one goal and one assist in a 6-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Rafa Lucio, Eldorado — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 5-0 win over Foothill.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had three goals and two assists in a 6-0 win over SLAM Nevada.
Girls soccer
Cam Kapics, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.
Ariana Lockward, Spring Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 9-0 win over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Maysen Bruschke, Sierra Vista — The senior had 17 kills, 13 digs, three aces and two blocks in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Peyton Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 11 kills and 49 assists in a five-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Eldorado 5, Foothill 0
Tech 6, SLAM Nevada 0
Girls soccer
Spring Valley 9, Chaparral 0
Girls volleyball
Baker (Calif.) d. Sandy Valley, 25-17, 25-9, 25-7
Las Vegas d. Cimarron-Memorial, 25-18, 25-9, 25-17
Pinecrest Cadence d. Pinecrest Sloan Canyon, 25-20, 25-19, 25-14
Shadow Ridge d. Arbor View, 25-19, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20
Sierra Vista d. Faith Lutheran, 23-25, 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 15-8
