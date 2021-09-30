Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Durango's Sydney Wilkes (7) bumps during a high school volleyball game against Faith Lutheran at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas. Durango swept Faith Lutheran in 3 consecutive games for the win. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.

Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had eight saves in a 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.

Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Rancho.

Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Virgin Valley.

Jovany Ramirez, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Cheyenne.

Angel Rojas, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Spring Valley.

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.

Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.

Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Canyon Springs.

Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Durango.

Girls volleyball

Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 17 kills and 13 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.

Karli Brooks, Silverado — The junior had 23 digs and nine aces in a five-set win over Palo Verde.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set loss to Durango.

Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills and one ace in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.

Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 19 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.

Sydney Wilkes, Durango — The senior had 14 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Bishop Gorman 5, Rancho 2

Boulder City 2, Moapa Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 2, Chaparral 1

Clark 4, Sierra Vista 0

Coronado 3, Centennial 0

Eldorado 4, Spring Valley 1

Equipo Academy 8, Cheyenne 1

Green Valley 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Las Vegas 5, Liberty 0

Mojave 2, Desert Oasis 0

Pahrump Valley 4, Virgin Valley 0

Palo Verde 8, Canyon Springs 0

SLAM Nevada 10, Somerset Losee 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Foothill 1

Tech 3, Durango 2

Valley 2, Silverado 1

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman d. Green Valley, 26-24, 25-15, 25-6

Coronado d. Centennial, 25-15, 28-26, 31-29

Durango d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25

Shadow Ridge d. Foothill, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20

Silverado d. Palo Verde, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Contact Jason Orts at jorts@reviewjournal.com. Follow @SportsWithOrts on Twitter.