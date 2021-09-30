Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Diego Carrasco, Las Vegas — The senior had three goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.
Edwin Lagunas-Monroy, Green Valley — The junior had eight saves in a 2-0 win over Shadow Ridge.
Nick Lazarsky, Bishop Gorman — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-2 win over Rancho.
Christian Mott, Pahrump Valley — The senior had two goals in a 4-0 win over Virgin Valley.
Jovany Ramirez, Equipo Academy — The senior had three goals and two assists in an 8-1 win over Cheyenne.
Angel Rojas, Eldorado — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 4-1 win over Spring Valley.
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had two goals in a 2-1 win over Chaparral.
Christian Valencia, Las Vegas — The junior had two goals and one assist in a 5-0 win over Liberty.
Matthew Vogel, Palo Verde — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Canyon Springs.
Estevan Zavala, Tech — The senior had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Durango.
Girls volleyball
Kylie Boyd, Shadow Ridge — The senior had 17 kills and 13 digs in a four-set win over Foothill.
Karli Brooks, Silverado — The junior had 23 digs and nine aces in a five-set win over Palo Verde.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore had 15 kills in a three-set loss to Durango.
Aby Tibesar-Magassa, Green Valley — The junior had 15 kills and one ace in a three-set loss to Bishop Gorman.
Leilia Toailoa, Bishop Gorman — The sophomore had 19 kills in a three-set win over Green Valley.
Sydney Wilkes, Durango — The senior had 14 kills in a three-set win over Faith Lutheran.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Bishop Gorman 5, Rancho 2
Boulder City 2, Moapa Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 2, Chaparral 1
Clark 4, Sierra Vista 0
Coronado 3, Centennial 0
Eldorado 4, Spring Valley 1
Equipo Academy 8, Cheyenne 1
Green Valley 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Las Vegas 5, Liberty 0
Mojave 2, Desert Oasis 0
Pahrump Valley 4, Virgin Valley 0
Palo Verde 8, Canyon Springs 0
SLAM Nevada 10, Somerset Losee 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Foothill 1
Tech 3, Durango 2
Valley 2, Silverado 1
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman d. Green Valley, 26-24, 25-15, 25-6
Coronado d. Centennial, 25-15, 28-26, 31-29
Durango d. Faith Lutheran, 25-19, 25-20, 27-25
Shadow Ridge d. Foothill, 19-25, 25-15, 25-10, 25-20
Silverado d. Palo Verde, 25-22, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 15-13
