Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Arbor View's Bebe Harris (99) makes a stop against Arbor View during the first half of a girl's soccer game at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Raegan Biler, Silverado — The junior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.

Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had five saves in a 3-0 win over Desert Oasis.

Natasha Harrison, Basic — The sophomore had five assists in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Durango.

Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore had three goals in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.

Nevaeh Scorza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.

Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Alyssa Strugano, Liberty — The freshman had four saves in a 6-0 win over Tech.

Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

Girls volleyball

Calla Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills, 10 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 13 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Clark.

Wednesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0

Basic 10, Desert Pines 3

Bishop Gorman 6, Las Vegas 0

Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 1

Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Eldorado 2, Clark 1

Faith Lutheran 1, Green Valley 1

Liberty 6, Tech 0

Moapa Valley 8, Chaparral 0

Mojave 1, Cheyenne 0

Pahrump Valley 8, Del Sol 0

Silverado 9, Sunrise Mountain 0

SLAM Nevada 5, Durango 1

Spring Valley 3, Canyon Springs 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Bonanza, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13

Boulder City d. Clark, 25-11, 25-16, 25-9

SLAM Nevada d. Pinecrest Cadence, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21

Virgin Valley d. Eldorado, 25-16, 25-10, 27-29, 25-20

