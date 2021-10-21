Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The junior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The junior had three goals and one assist in a 5-1 win over Durango.
Raegan Biler, Silverado — The junior had two goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had three goals in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.
Jasmin Chavarria-Lopez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior had one goal and three assists in an 8-1 win over Sky Pointe.
Bebe Harris, Arbor View — The freshman had five saves in a 3-0 win over Desert Oasis.
Natasha Harrison, Basic — The sophomore had five assists in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.
Megan Larocque, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals in a 5-1 win over Durango.
Halley Redd, Basic — The sophomore had three goals in a 10-3 win over Desert Pines.
Nevaeh Scorza, Silverado — The sophomore had three goals in a 9-0 win over Sunrise Mountain.
Brooke Sherwood, Moapa Valley — The junior had two goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Alyssa Strugano, Liberty — The freshman had four saves in a 6-0 win over Tech.
Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley — The freshman had three goals in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Courtney Van House, Pahrump Valley — The sophomore had three goals in an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
Girls volleyball
Calla Haviland, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills, 10 digs and nine aces in a four-set win over Eldorado.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The junior had 13 kills and six digs in a three-set win over Clark.
Wednesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 0
Basic 10, Desert Pines 3
Bishop Gorman 6, Las Vegas 0
Cimarron-Memorial 8, Sky Pointe 1
Coronado 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Eldorado 2, Clark 1
Faith Lutheran 1, Green Valley 1
Liberty 6, Tech 0
Moapa Valley 8, Chaparral 0
Mojave 1, Cheyenne 0
Pahrump Valley 8, Del Sol 0
Silverado 9, Sunrise Mountain 0
SLAM Nevada 5, Durango 1
Spring Valley 3, Canyon Springs 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Bonanza, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13
Boulder City d. Clark, 25-11, 25-16, 25-9
SLAM Nevada d. Pinecrest Cadence, 20-25, 25-12, 25-20, 25-21
Virgin Valley d. Eldorado, 25-16, 25-10, 27-29, 25-20
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
