Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances

Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Bishop Gorman's Joseph Chami (6) runs to celebrate with his team after scoring a goal against Las Vegas during a high school soccer game at Bishop Gorman High School on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

Josh Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Del Sol.

Kristian Botello, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had three goals and three assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.

Caleb Castano, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.

Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.

Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Valley.

Girls soccer

Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Jaymie Hulet, Virgin Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.

Girls volleyball

Lina Saviello, Green Valley — The junior had 24 assists, 23 digs, six kills, five blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 18 kills and five blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.

Wednesday’s scores

Football

The Meadows 42, Lake Mead 0

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 4, Las Vegas 2

Cheyenne 3, Basic 2

Clark 1, Faith Lutheran 0

Coronado 6, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Desert Oasis 1, Silverado 1

Desert Pines 6, Doral Academy 0

Equipo Academy 4, Sky Pointe 1

Green Valley 3, Valley 2

Moapa Valley 4, Virgin Valley 3

Mojave 2, Del Sol 0

Pahrump Valley 6, Boulder City 1

Palo Verde 6, Centennial 0

Sierra Vista 1, Shadow Ridge 0

Sunrise Mountain 7, Bonanza 5

Tech 2, Chaparral 1

Girls soccer

Virgin Valley 8, Chaparral 0

Girls volleyball

Doral Academy d. Cheyenne, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10

Liberty d. Del Sol, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17

Palo Verde d. Green Valley, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

