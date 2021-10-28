Wednesday’s best high school soccer, volleyball performances
Check out the top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Francisco Avila, Coronado — The junior had three goals in a 6-1 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
Josh Barahona, Mojave — The junior had two goals in a 2-0 win over Del Sol.
Kristian Botello, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had three goals and three assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.
Caleb Castano, Sunrise Mountain — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 7-5 win over Bonanza.
Yuval Cohen, Palo Verde — The sophomore had two goals in a 6-0 win over Centennial.
Tyler Colbrook, Green Valley — The junior had two goals in a 3-2 win over Valley.
Girls soccer
Dani Correa, Virgin Valley — The senior had two goals and one assist in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Jaymie Hulet, Virgin Valley — The senior had one goal and two assists in an 8-0 win over Chaparral.
Girls volleyball
Lina Saviello, Green Valley — The junior had 24 assists, 23 digs, six kills, five blocks and two aces in a four-set loss to Palo Verde.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The junior had 18 kills and five blocks in a four-set win over Green Valley.
Wednesday’s scores
Football
The Meadows 42, Lake Mead 0
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 4, Las Vegas 2
Cheyenne 3, Basic 2
Clark 1, Faith Lutheran 0
Coronado 6, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Desert Oasis 1, Silverado 1
Desert Pines 6, Doral Academy 0
Equipo Academy 4, Sky Pointe 1
Green Valley 3, Valley 2
Moapa Valley 4, Virgin Valley 3
Mojave 2, Del Sol 0
Pahrump Valley 6, Boulder City 1
Palo Verde 6, Centennial 0
Sierra Vista 1, Shadow Ridge 0
Sunrise Mountain 7, Bonanza 5
Tech 2, Chaparral 1
Girls soccer
Virgin Valley 8, Chaparral 0
Girls volleyball
Doral Academy d. Cheyenne, 25-20, 25-13, 23-25, 25-10
Liberty d. Del Sol, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17
Palo Verde d. Green Valley, 25-27, 25-22, 25-15, 25-20
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
