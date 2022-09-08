Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial’s Miguel Pina, center, passes to a teammate while Durango’s Donovan Rangel (23) and Nicholas Lortz (33) close in on him during a high school soccer game at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Cimarron-Memorial players celebrate after winning a high school soccer game against Durango at Durango High School on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored all five goals in a 5-2 victory over Durango.

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and three assists in a 12-0 victory over Mojave.

Xayla Black, Coronado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie with Bishop Gorman.

Charlotte Bonney, Palo Verde — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Liberty.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with Coronado.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 victory over Valley.

Mackenzie Cuddihy, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.

Emma D’Angelo, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 10-0 victory over Valley.

Tyra Nelson, Spring Valley — The senior scored five goals in a 9-1 victory over Desert Pines.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had both goals in a 2-1 victory over Silverado.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 12-0 victory over Mojave.

Girls volleyball

Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 victory over Durango

Micah Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Liberty.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 18 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 loss to Green Valley.

Aniston Petty, Basic — The senior had eight kills and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.

Hope Powell, Sierra Vista — The junior had 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Liberty.

AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 14 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Enisilina Savielo, Green Valley — The senior had 22 assists, nine digs and four blocks in a 3-0 victory over Durango.

Haylee Strong, Faith Lutheran — The senior had seven kills and eight blocks in a 3-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Durango 2

Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 2

Girls soccer

Arbor View 3, Tech 1

Basic 3, Clark 2

Cimarron-Memorial 10, Valley 0

Coronado 2, Bishop Gorman 2

Desert Oasis 2, Green Valley 1

Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1

Legacy 6, Sky Pointe 1

Pahrump Valley 12, Mojave 0

Palo Verde 2, Liberty 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 1

Spring Valley 9, Desert Pines 1

Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 2

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Mojave 25-22, 25-19, 25-12

Faith Lutheran d. Shadow Ridge 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9

Green Valley d. Durango 25-18, 25-23, 25-21

Sierra Vista d. Liberty 25-19, 25-15, 27-25

