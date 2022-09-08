Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
Jorge Rojas, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored all five goals in a 5-2 victory over Durango.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had three goals and three assists in a 12-0 victory over Mojave.
Xayla Black, Coronado — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 2-2 tie with Bishop Gorman.
Charlotte Bonney, Palo Verde — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 victory over Liberty.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with Coronado.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and two assists in a 10-0 victory over Valley.
Mackenzie Cuddihy, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.
Emma D’Angelo, Desert Oasis — The senior had a goal in a 2-1 victory over Green Valley.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had two goals and three assists in a 10-0 victory over Valley.
Tyra Nelson, Spring Valley — The senior scored five goals in a 9-1 victory over Desert Pines.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman had both goals in a 2-1 victory over Silverado.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had three goals and an assist in a 12-0 victory over Mojave.
Girls volleyball
Aiyana Alchawa, Green Valley — The senior had 10 kills and 16 digs in a 3-0 victory over Durango
Micah Castillo, Sierra Vista — The senior had 18 digs in a 3-0 victory over Liberty.
Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 18 kills and 12 digs in a 3-0 loss to Green Valley.
Aniston Petty, Basic — The senior had eight kills and three digs in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.
Hope Powell, Sierra Vista — The junior had 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Liberty.
AnnaMaria Ramos, Basic — The senior had 17 kills, nine digs and three aces in a 3-0 victory over Mojave.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 14 kills and 18 digs in a 3-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Enisilina Savielo, Green Valley — The senior had 22 assists, nine digs and four blocks in a 3-0 victory over Durango.
Haylee Strong, Faith Lutheran — The senior had seven kills and eight blocks in a 3-2 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Durango 2
Eldorado 3, Las Vegas 2
Girls soccer
Arbor View 3, Tech 1
Basic 3, Clark 2
Cimarron-Memorial 10, Valley 0
Coronado 2, Bishop Gorman 2
Desert Oasis 2, Green Valley 1
Doral Academy 2, Silverado 1
Legacy 6, Sky Pointe 1
Pahrump Valley 12, Mojave 0
Palo Verde 2, Liberty 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Centennial 1
Spring Valley 9, Desert Pines 1
Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 2
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Mojave 25-22, 25-19, 25-12
Faith Lutheran d. Shadow Ridge 22-25, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19, 15-9
Green Valley d. Durango 25-18, 25-23, 25-21
Sierra Vista d. Liberty 25-19, 25-15, 27-25
Las Vegas Review-Journal