Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Del Sol.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Centennial.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.
Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Coronado.
Natalie Collins, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Foothill.
Alexandria Cox, Green Valley — The senior scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Tech.
Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Boulder City.
Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.
Danica Key, Liberty — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Foothill.
Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored all three goals in a 3-2 victory over Sky Pointe.
Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Boulder City.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Del Sol.
Jordyn Womack — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 victory over Centennial
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 21 assists, five aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.
Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran — The junior had 16 kills and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 34 assists in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Wednesday’s scores
Girls soccer
Basic 3, Sky Pointe 2
Bishop Gorman 6, Centennial 0
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Silverado 0
Desert Pines 2, Sunrise Mountain 2
Doral Academy 2, Canyon Springs 0
Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 3
Faith Lutheran 1, Coronado 0
Green Valley 2, Tech 1
Liberty 5, Foothill 0
Pahrump Valley 10, Del Sol 0
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 2
Rancho 2, Spring Valley 2
Shadow Ridge 8, Sierra Vista 0
SLAM Nevada 4, Durango 2
Valley 2, Clark 1
Girls volleyball
Basic d. Sierra Vista 26-24, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21
Coronado d. Foothill 25-14, 25-8, 25-19
Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley 25-20, 25-14, 25-18
Legacy d. Doral Academy 25-23, 25-14, 25-16
Liberty d. Cheyenne 25-6, 25-11, 25-7
Silverado d. Shadow Ridge 25-17, 25-23, 25-23
Spring Valley d. Del Sol 25-20, 25-23, 27-25
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
