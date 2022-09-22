81°F
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 21, 2022 - 9:42 pm
 
Coronado's Milan Cordone (6) moves the ball up the field against Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk (26) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Coronado's Milan Cordone (6) moves the ball up the field against Faith Lutheran's Taylor Folk (26) during a soccer game at Faith Lutheran on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior had four goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Del Sol.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior had two goals and two assists in a 6-0 victory over Centennial.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.

Mia Coe, Faith Lutheran — The senior scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Coronado.

Natalie Collins, Liberty — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Foothill.

Alexandria Cox, Green Valley — The senior scored the winning goal in a 2-1 victory over Tech.

Zaylin De La Sancha-Padilla, Equipo Academy — The sophomore scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Boulder City.

Kasandra Dominguez-Garcia, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Silverado.

Danica Key, Liberty — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 5-0 victory over Foothill.

Halley Redd, Basic — The junior scored all three goals in a 3-2 victory over Sky Pointe.

Briana Salguero, Equipo Academy — The freshman had a goal and an assist in a 3-3 tie with Boulder City.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored both goals in a 2-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had four goals and an assist in a 10-0 victory over Del Sol.

Jordyn Womack — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 6-0 victory over Centennial

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 21 assists, five aces and six digs in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Abigail Paulson, Coronado — The junior had 14 kills in a 3-0 victory over Foothill.

Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran The junior had 16 kills and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Ella Rustand, Faith Lutheran — The senior had 34 assists in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Wednesday’s scores

Girls soccer

Basic 3, Sky Pointe 2

Bishop Gorman 6, Centennial 0

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Silverado 0

Desert Pines 2, Sunrise Mountain 2

Doral Academy 2, Canyon Springs 0

Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 3

Faith Lutheran 1, Coronado 0

Green Valley 2, Tech 1

Liberty 5, Foothill 0

Pahrump Valley 10, Del Sol 0

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 2

Rancho 2, Spring Valley 2

Shadow Ridge 8, Sierra Vista 0

SLAM Nevada 4, Durango 2

Valley 2, Clark 1

Girls volleyball

Basic d. Sierra Vista 26-24, 26-28, 25-22, 25-21

Coronado d. Foothill 25-14, 25-8, 25-19

Faith Lutheran d. Green Valley 25-20, 25-14, 25-18

Legacy d. Doral Academy 25-23, 25-14, 25-16

Liberty d. Cheyenne 25-6, 25-11, 25-7

Silverado d. Shadow Ridge 25-17, 25-23, 25-23

Spring Valley d. Del Sol 25-20, 25-23, 27-25

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal

