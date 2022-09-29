Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Boys soccer
Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Silverado.
Logan Hesselgesser, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore made nine saves in a scoreless game with Sunrise Mountain.
Jose Martinez, Centennial — The junior had a goal and an assist in 2-2 tie with Eldorado.
Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored two goals and assisted on another in a 3-1 victory over Las Vegas.
Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Boulder City.
Leonardo Sanchez-Garcia, Sierra Vista — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Bonanza.
Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Mojave.
Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.
Vincent Velasquez, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.
Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Arbor View.
Girls volleyball
Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 20 assists and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Madison Garvin, Arbor View — The sophomore had 10 kills in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 20 kills, 17 digs and two aces in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.
Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 21 assists and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The senior had 12 assists, four aces and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.
Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had nine kills and five aces in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.
Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and 17 digs in a 3-2 loss to Palo Verde.
Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 24 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 victory over Somerset Losee.
Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 victory over Somerset Losee.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had eight kills, seven aces and eight digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.
Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 18 kills in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys soccer
Canyon Springs 3, Liberty 1
Chaparral 6, Spring Valley 1
Cimarron-Memorial 3, Las Vegas 1
Clark 3, Arbor View 3
Eldorado 2, Centennial 2
Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 0
Faith Lutheran 0, Sunrise Mountain 0
Foothill 4, Silverado 0
Green Valley 5, Mojave 0
Palo Verde 4, Bishop Gorman 2
Rancho 3, Tech 0
Shadow Ridge 6, Doral Academy 1
Sierra Vista 3, Bonanza 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View d. Las Vegas 25-14, 25-18, 25-18
Boulder City d. Desert Pines 25-8, 25-8, 25-12
Cadence d. Clark 25-7, 25-23, 30-28
Coronado d. Green Valley 25-4, 25-21, 25-10
Moapa Valley d. Sunrise Mountain 25-9, 25-7, 25-10
Pahranagat Valley d. Sandy Valley 25-11, 25-13, 25-17
Palo Verde d. Foothill 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 15-9
Shadow Ridge d. Durango 25-18, 16-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11
Virgin Valley d. Somerset Losee 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Las Vegas Review-Journal