Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Cimarron-Memorial players react after the team scored against Las Vegas during a soccer game at Cimarron-Memorial High School on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

Aidan Fellows, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Silverado.

Logan Hesselgesser, Faith Lutheran — The sophomore made nine saves in a scoreless game with Sunrise Mountain.

Jose Martinez, Centennial — The junior had a goal and an assist in 2-2 tie with Eldorado.

Miguel Pina-Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The junior scored two goals and assisted on another in a 3-1 victory over Las Vegas.

Valentin Ruiz-Garcia, Equipo Academy — The senior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Boulder City.

Leonardo Sanchez-Garcia, Sierra Vista — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 victory over Bonanza.

Anwar Torres, Green Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Mojave.

Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde — The sophomore scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Vincent Velasquez, Palo Verde — The junior scored two goals in a 4-2 victory over Bishop Gorman.

Eric Villanueva, Clark — The junior scored two goals in a 3-3 tie with Arbor View.

Girls volleyball

Camdyn Carpenter, Coronado — The senior had 20 assists and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Madison Garvin, Arbor View — The sophomore had 10 kills in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Angelina Guerrero, Durango — The sophomore had 20 kills, 17 digs and two aces in a 3-2 loss to Shadow Ridge.

Corynne Hausler, Palo Verde — The junior had 21 assists and 15 digs in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Sarah Hoofman, Arbor View — The senior had 12 assists, four aces and five digs in a 3-0 victory over Las Vegas.

Julianna Luebke, Boulder City — The senior had nine kills and five aces in a 3-0 victory over Desert Pines.

Maleya Miles, Foothill — The senior had 15 kills and 17 digs in a 3-2 loss to Palo Verde.

Sara Murri, Virgin Valley — The junior had 24 assists and nine digs in a 3-1 victory over Somerset Losee.

Riley Price, Virgin Valley — The senior had 13 kills and 11 digs in a 3-1 victory over Somerset Losee.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had eight kills, seven aces and eight digs in a 3-0 victory over Green Valley.

Naomi White, Palo Verde — The senior had 18 kills in a 3-2 victory over Foothill.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys soccer

Canyon Springs 3, Liberty 1

Chaparral 6, Spring Valley 1

Cimarron-Memorial 3, Las Vegas 1

Clark 3, Arbor View 3

Eldorado 2, Centennial 2

Equipo Academy 3, Boulder City 0

Faith Lutheran 0, Sunrise Mountain 0

Foothill 4, Silverado 0

Green Valley 5, Mojave 0

Palo Verde 4, Bishop Gorman 2

Rancho 3, Tech 0

Shadow Ridge 6, Doral Academy 1

Sierra Vista 3, Bonanza 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View d. Las Vegas 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Boulder City d. Desert Pines 25-8, 25-8, 25-12

Cadence d. Clark 25-7, 25-23, 30-28

Coronado d. Green Valley 25-4, 25-21, 25-10

Moapa Valley d. Sunrise Mountain 25-9, 25-7, 25-10

Pahranagat Valley d. Sandy Valley 25-11, 25-13, 25-17

Palo Verde d. Foothill 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, 24-26, 15-9

Shadow Ridge d. Durango 25-18, 16-25, 18-25, 25-21, 15-11

Virgin Valley d. Somerset Losee 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-16

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Las Vegas Review-Journal