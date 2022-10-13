Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Boulder City.
Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Del Sol.
Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.
Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored three goals in a 7-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Natalie Collins, Liberty — The sophomore had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Sierra Vista.
Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 victory over Clark.
Isabella Haulman, SLAM Nevada — The junior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Del Sol.
Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored four goals in a 6-1 victory over Sierra Vista.
Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman made 16 saves in a 1-0 victory over Eldorado.
Raquel Patalon, Foothill — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arbor View.
Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Canyon Springs.
Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arbor View.
Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Eldorado.
Marisela Trejo, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Tech.
Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Boulder City.
Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.
Girls volleyball
Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had 13 kills, two aces and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 10 kills, four aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.
Scores
Girls soccer
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Bonanza 2, Basic 0
Chaparral 5, Mojave 4
Cimarron-Memorial 7, Canyon Springs 0
Doral Academy 1, Eldorado 0
Durango 1, Equipo Academy 1
Foothill 3, Arbor View 1
Las Vegas 3, Tech 1
Legacy 3, Spring Valley 1
Liberty 6, Sierra Vista 1
Pahrump Valley 5, Boulder City 0
Palo Verde 3, Green Valley 1
Silverado 5, Clark 1
SLAM Nevada 8, Del Sol 0
Sunrise Mountain 3, Rancho 2
Valley 1, Sky Pointe 1
Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0
Girls volleyball
Coronado d. Palo Verde 25-16, 25-17, 25-18
Del Sol d. Doral Academy 25-6, 25-12, 25-16
Faith Lutheran d. Foothill 25-17, 26-28, 25-14, 25-16
Legacy d. Cheyenne 25-11, 25-14, 25-17
Sierra Vista d. Sky Pointe 25-8, 25-10, 25-13
Silverado d. Centennial 25-19, 25-23, 25-16
