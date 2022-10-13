Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Foothill’s Brooklynn Phelps (18) congratulates her teammate Isabelle Simoneau, center, after she scored a goal while Raquel Pantalon, center, and Arbor View players follow during a girls high school soccer game at Foothill High School on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Henderson. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

Adryanna Avena-Caraballo, Pahrump Valley — The senior scored two goals in a 5-0 victory over Boulder City.

Bryce Bateman, SLAM Nevada — The senior had two goals and two assists in an 8-0 victory over Del Sol.

Hunter Borgel, Bishop Gorman — The junior scored two goals in a 3-1 victory over Shadow Ridge.

Melinda Bravo-Avendano, Cimarron-Memorial — The senior scored three goals in a 7-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Natalie Collins, Liberty — The sophomore had a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Sierra Vista.

Savannah Foschetti, Silverado — The sophomore scored three goals in a 5-1 victory over Clark.

Isabella Haulman, SLAM Nevada — The junior scored three goals in an 8-0 victory over Del Sol.

Danica Key, Liberty — The junior scored four goals in a 6-1 victory over Sierra Vista.

Kenadie Mashore, Doral Academy — The freshman made 16 saves in a 1-0 victory over Eldorado.

Raquel Patalon, Foothill — The junior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arbor View.

Jessica Rodriguez, Cimarron-Memorial — The sophomore had two goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Canyon Springs.

Isabelle Simoneau, Foothill — The junior had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Arbor View.

Sienna Turco, Doral Academy — The freshman scored the only goal in a 1-0 victory over Eldorado.

Marisela Trejo, Las Vegas — The senior had two goals and an assist in a 3-1 victory over Tech.

Courtney VanHouse, Pahrump Valley — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 5-0 victory over Boulder City.

Asia Wilson, Palo Verde — The junior had a goal and two assists in a 3-1 victory over Green Valley.

Girls volleyball

Nanea Merryman, Coronado — The senior had 13 kills, two aces and nine digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Angelina Sayles, Coronado — The senior had 10 kills, four aces and 10 digs in a 3-0 victory over Palo Verde.

Scores

Girls soccer

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Bonanza 2, Basic 0

Chaparral 5, Mojave 4

Cimarron-Memorial 7, Canyon Springs 0

Doral Academy 1, Eldorado 0

Durango 1, Equipo Academy 1

Foothill 3, Arbor View 1

Las Vegas 3, Tech 1

Legacy 3, Spring Valley 1

Liberty 6, Sierra Vista 1

Pahrump Valley 5, Boulder City 0

Palo Verde 3, Green Valley 1

Silverado 5, Clark 1

SLAM Nevada 8, Del Sol 0

Sunrise Mountain 3, Rancho 2

Valley 1, Sky Pointe 1

Virgin Valley 3, Moapa Valley 0

Girls volleyball

Coronado d. Palo Verde 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Del Sol d. Doral Academy 25-6, 25-12, 25-16

Faith Lutheran d. Foothill 25-17, 26-28, 25-14, 25-16

Legacy d. Cheyenne 25-11, 25-14, 25-17

Sierra Vista d. Sky Pointe 25-8, 25-10, 25-13

Silverado d. Centennial 25-19, 25-23, 25-16

Las Vegas Review-Journal