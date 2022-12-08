Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Ridge Adams, Arbor View: The senior guard scored 23 points as the Aggies took control in the third quarter and rolled to a 73-58 win over Legacy.
Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The junior guard had 14 points in the Longhorns’ 73-58 loss to Arbor View.
Liam Guthrie, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard had 11 points for the Mustangs in their 66-34 loss to Centennial.
Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the Gaels defeated Mojave 71-41.
Toby Roberts, Centennial: The senior finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 66-34 win over Shadow Ridge.
Girls
Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward scored 25 points to help the Aggies edge Las Vegas 56-54.
Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The sophomore guard scored 23 points to help the Pioneers cruise to a 71-39 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior guard scored a game-high 28 points as the Wildcats fell just short in a 56-54 loss to Arbor View.
Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard logged 23 points, 10 steals and five assists to help the Spartans roll past Mojave 55-22.
Andie Wood, Moapa Valley: The junior scored 11 points to help the Pirates defeat Tech 60-22.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys
Centennial 66, Shadow Ridge 34
Arbor View 73, Legacy 58
Bishop Gorman 71, Mojave 41
Somerset-Losee 73, Boulder City 37
Sky Pointe 47, Pahrump Valley 23
Virgin Valley 65, Coral Academy 41
Girls
Arbor View 56, Las Vegas 54
Moapa Valley 60, Tech 22
Cimarron-Memorial 55, Mojave 22
Canyon Springs 71, Sunrise Mountain 39