Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Ridge Adams, Arbor View: The senior guard scored 23 points as the Aggies took control in the third quarter and rolled to a 73-58 win over Legacy.

Rahjon Chambers, Legacy: The junior guard had 14 points in the Longhorns’ 73-58 loss to Arbor View.

Liam Guthrie, Shadow Ridge: The sophomore guard had 11 points for the Mustangs in their 66-34 loss to Centennial.

Jase Richardson, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard had 15 points, three assists and two rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the Gaels defeated Mojave 71-41.

Toby Roberts, Centennial: The senior finished with 22 points and seven rebounds to lead the Bulldogs to a 66-34 win over Shadow Ridge.

Girls

Sanai Branch, Arbor View: The freshman forward scored 25 points to help the Aggies edge Las Vegas 56-54.

Ariyanah Custard, Canyon Springs: The sophomore guard scored 23 points to help the Pioneers cruise to a 71-39 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

Layla Faught, Las Vegas: The senior guard scored a game-high 28 points as the Wildcats fell just short in a 56-54 loss to Arbor View.

Dazani Graham, Cimarron-Memorial: The junior guard logged 23 points, 10 steals and five assists to help the Spartans roll past Mojave 55-22.

Andie Wood, Moapa Valley: The junior scored 11 points to help the Pirates defeat Tech 60-22.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Centennial 66, Shadow Ridge 34

Arbor View 73, Legacy 58

Bishop Gorman 71, Mojave 41

Somerset-Losee 73, Boulder City 37

Sky Pointe 47, Pahrump Valley 23

Virgin Valley 65, Coral Academy 41

Girls

Arbor View 56, Las Vegas 54

Moapa Valley 60, Tech 22

Cimarron-Memorial 55, Mojave 22

Canyon Springs 71, Sunrise Mountain 39