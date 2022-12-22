Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Antonio Burns, Legacy: The sophomore guard had 18 points to help the Longhorns roll to a 51-16 win over Washington (Wis.).

Angelo Kambala, Liberty: The senior guard scored 29 points to help the Patriots beat Durango 70-58.

Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard scored 31 points to help the Cougars defeat Oak Ridge (Fla.) 76-66.

CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard had 20 points as the Rattlers defeated Rancho Christian (Calif.) 58-50.

Evan Tatum, Desert Pines: The senior poured in 31 points to lead the Jaguars past Centennial (Ariz.) 68-62.

Girls

Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The freshman guard scored 11 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Western 31-27.

Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Blue Knights’ 62-59 win over Bingham (Utah).

Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial: The senior racked up 29 points in the Bulldogs’ 63-47 win over Bonita Vista (Calif.).

Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard logged 41 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to lead the Skyhawks past CI Gibson (Bahamas) 62-57.

Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward compiled 26 points, 19 rebounds and six steals to help the Wildcats defeat Cimarron-Memorial 61-45.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Coronado 76, Oak Ridge (Fla.) 66

Liberty 70, Durango 58

Desert Pines 68, Centennial (Ariz.) 62

Mojave 58, Rancho Christian (Calif.) 50

Bishop Gorman 82, Faith Family (Texas) 80

Foothill 55, Wilson (S.C.) 43

Brentwood (Calif.) 76, Las Vegas 54

Faith Lutheran 77, Bourgade Catholic (Ariz.) 41

Clark 55, Rodriguez (Calif.) 42

Montgomery (Calif.) 68, Valley 50

Pacifica Christian (Calif.) 64, Sierra Vista 41

Juan Diego (Utah) 66, The Meadows 58

Legacy 51, Washington (Wis.) 16

Arbor View 50, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 41

Palo Verde 66, Constitution (Pa.) 63

Spring Valley 54, Cheyenne 52

Roosevelt (Calif.) 66, Rancho 43

Springville (Utah) 64, Cimarron-Memorial 38

Salesian (Calif.) 67, Western 55

Tikigaq (Alaska) 78, Eldorado 60

Coral Academy 52, Moapa Valley 49

Grandview (Colo.) 73, Silverado 67

Lincoln (Calif.) 61, Democracy Prep 52

Girls

Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 66, Bishop Gorman 54

Liberty 58, Shadow Ridge 40

Democracy Prep 62, Bingham (Utah) 59

Las Vegas 61, Cimarron-Memorial 45

Sierra Vista 31, Western 27

Silverado 62, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 57

Arbor View 36, Rodriguez (Calif.) 34

Desert Pines 46, Santa Monica (Calif.) 38

Imperial (Calif.) 44, Clark 25

Centennial 63, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 47

Dominguez (Calif.) 39, Bonanza 30

Denver South (Colo.) 61, Spring Valley 51