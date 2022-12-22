Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.
Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:
Boys
Antonio Burns, Legacy: The sophomore guard had 18 points to help the Longhorns roll to a 51-16 win over Washington (Wis.).
Angelo Kambala, Liberty: The senior guard scored 29 points to help the Patriots beat Durango 70-58.
Sebastian Mack, Coronado: The senior guard scored 31 points to help the Cougars defeat Oak Ridge (Fla.) 76-66.
CJ Shaw, Mojave: The sophomore guard had 20 points as the Rattlers defeated Rancho Christian (Calif.) 58-50.
Evan Tatum, Desert Pines: The senior poured in 31 points to lead the Jaguars past Centennial (Ariz.) 68-62.
Girls
Donnayja Gibson, Sierra Vista: The freshman guard scored 11 points to help the Mountain Lions defeat Western 31-27.
Keonni Lewis, Democracy Prep: The freshman guard finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three assists in the Blue Knights’ 62-59 win over Bingham (Utah).
Charlece Ohiaeri, Centennial: The senior racked up 29 points in the Bulldogs’ 63-47 win over Bonita Vista (Calif.).
Ashley Saxton, Silverado: The senior guard logged 41 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to lead the Skyhawks past CI Gibson (Bahamas) 62-57.
Kayla Terry, Las Vegas: The senior forward compiled 26 points, 19 rebounds and six steals to help the Wildcats defeat Cimarron-Memorial 61-45.
Wednesday’s scores
Boys
Coronado 76, Oak Ridge (Fla.) 66
Liberty 70, Durango 58
Desert Pines 68, Centennial (Ariz.) 62
Mojave 58, Rancho Christian (Calif.) 50
Bishop Gorman 82, Faith Family (Texas) 80
Foothill 55, Wilson (S.C.) 43
Brentwood (Calif.) 76, Las Vegas 54
Faith Lutheran 77, Bourgade Catholic (Ariz.) 41
Clark 55, Rodriguez (Calif.) 42
Montgomery (Calif.) 68, Valley 50
Pacifica Christian (Calif.) 64, Sierra Vista 41
Juan Diego (Utah) 66, The Meadows 58
Legacy 51, Washington (Wis.) 16
Arbor View 50, Bishop O’Dowd (Calif.) 41
Palo Verde 66, Constitution (Pa.) 63
Spring Valley 54, Cheyenne 52
Roosevelt (Calif.) 66, Rancho 43
Springville (Utah) 64, Cimarron-Memorial 38
Salesian (Calif.) 67, Western 55
Tikigaq (Alaska) 78, Eldorado 60
Coral Academy 52, Moapa Valley 49
Grandview (Colo.) 73, Silverado 67
Lincoln (Calif.) 61, Democracy Prep 52
Girls
Fountain-Fort Carson (Colo.) 66, Bishop Gorman 54
Liberty 58, Shadow Ridge 40
Democracy Prep 62, Bingham (Utah) 59
Las Vegas 61, Cimarron-Memorial 45
Sierra Vista 31, Western 27
Silverado 62, CI Gibson (Bahamas) 57
Arbor View 36, Rodriguez (Calif.) 34
Desert Pines 46, Santa Monica (Calif.) 38
Imperial (Calif.) 44, Clark 25
Centennial 63, Bonita Vista (Calif.) 47
Dominguez (Calif.) 39, Bonanza 30
Denver South (Colo.) 61, Spring Valley 51