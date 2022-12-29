Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school basketball action.

People react after a play during a boy's basketball game between Shadow Ridge and Arbor View at Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school basketball performances:

Boys

Idenurbemeh Briamoh, Cheyenne: The senior guard scored 23 points in the Desert Shields’ 69-52 win over Wooster at the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Wyatt Jaeck, Arbor View: The senior forward scored 17 points to lead the Aggies to a 72-34 win over Sunny Hills (Calif.) to advance to the championship game at the Las Vegas Prep Championship.

Angelo Kambala, Liberty: The senior guard scored 30 points in the Patriots’ 87-83 win over Notre Dame (Calif.) at The Classic at Damien.

John Mobley, Bishop Gorman: The junior guard scored 28 points to lead the Gaels to a 73-58 win over Lincoln (Ore.) at the Les Schwab Invitational.

Amanee Ned, Spring Valley: The junior guard scored 17 points and had seven assists to lead the Grizzlies to a 67-61 win over Farmington (N.M.) at the Hobbs Holiday Tournament.

Girls

Kalia Gallegos, Sierra Vista: The senior forward had 12 points to help the Mountain Lions beat Tech 34-23.

Kailani Martinez, Pahrump Valley: The junior led a balanced attack with 10 points to help the Trojans top Yerington 50-18.

Jaleese McKenzie, Legacy: The junior forward had 11 points in the Longhorns’ 57-46 victory over Victory Christian Academy (Calif.).

Brooklyn Scurry, Desert Oasis: The senior guard scored 16 points and had 11 rebounds to lead the Diamondbacks to a 60-36 win over Dimond (Alaska).

Morgan Sweet, Tech: The junior center had 14 points and 13 rebounds in the Roadrunners’ 34-23 loss to Sierra Vista.

Wednesday’s scores

Boys

Rock Academy (Calif.) 67, Virgin Valley 65

Clark 54, Temecula Valley (Calif.) 46

Spring Valley 67, Farmington (N.M.) 61

Foothill 63, Milwaukie Academy of the Arts (Ore.) 51

St. Joseph (Calif.) 86, Centennial 55

Green Valley 66, Galena 43

Arbor View 72, Sunny Hills (Calif.) 34

Cheyenne 69, Wooster 52

La Habra (Calif.) 63, Boulder City 35

Coronado 81, Fairfax (Calif.) 51

Canyon Springs 69, La Quinta (Calif.) 44

Sierra Vista 68, Basic 51

Chaparral 60, Hanford (Calif.) 52

Bishop Gorman 73, Lincoln (Ore.) 58

Shadow Ridge 71, Olympian (Calif.) 51

Liberty 87, Notre Dame (Calif.) 83

Girls

Boulder City 63, Sloan Canyon 14

Downey (Calif.) 38, Silverado 21

Sierra Vista 34, Tech 23

Desert Oasis 60, Dimond (Alaska) 36

Pahrump Valley 50, Yerington 18

Legacy 57, Victory Christian Academy (Calif.) 46

Needles 30, Scappoose (Ore.) 28

Sunny Hills (Calif.) 46, Cotral Academy 14

Corona del Mar (Calif.) 45, Green Valley 34