Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:
Girls soccer
— Tia Garr, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 win over Bonanza.
— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore finished with four goals and one assist as the Falcons rolled to a 10-1 victory over Las Vegas.
— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The sophomore scored all four of her team’s goals as the Miners downed Chaparral 4-1.
— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The freshman had three goals and two assists to help the Aggies rout Cimarron-Memorial 10-2.
— Alana Poole, Cheyenne: The junior scored five goals as the Desert Shields cruised to a 13-0 victory over Cristo Rey.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 10, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Centennial 8, Basic 0
Cheyenne 13, Cristo Rey 0
Coronado 6, Bonanza 0
Clark 1, Moapa Valley 0
Del Sol 1, Valley 1
Desert Oasis 4, Shadow Ridge 1
Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 1
Eldorado 3, Legacy 2
Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 0
Foothill 10, Las Vegas 1
Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 2
Silverado 4, Sky Pointe 2
Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1
Tech 6, Spring Valley 2
Virgin Valley 4, Equipo Academy 4
Boys soccer
Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0
Tech 2, Shadow Ridge 0
Volleyball
Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0
Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0
Somerset-Losee 3, SLAM Nevada 0
Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.