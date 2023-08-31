Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

— Tia Garr, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 win over Bonanza.

— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore finished with four goals and one assist as the Falcons rolled to a 10-1 victory over Las Vegas.

— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The sophomore scored all four of her team’s goals as the Miners downed Chaparral 4-1.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The freshman had three goals and two assists to help the Aggies rout Cimarron-Memorial 10-2.

— Alana Poole, Cheyenne: The junior scored five goals as the Desert Shields cruised to a 13-0 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 10, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Centennial 8, Basic 0

Cheyenne 13, Cristo Rey 0

Coronado 6, Bonanza 0

Clark 1, Moapa Valley 0

Del Sol 1, Valley 1

Desert Oasis 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 1

Eldorado 3, Legacy 2

Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 0

Foothill 10, Las Vegas 1

Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Silverado 4, Sky Pointe 2

Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1

Tech 6, Spring Valley 2

Virgin Valley 4, Equipo Academy 4

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Tech 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Volleyball

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Somerset-Losee 3, SLAM Nevada 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.