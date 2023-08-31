96°F
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 30, 2023 - 10:20 pm
 
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a g ...
Arbor View player Sophia Sachs (4) celebrates with her teammates after making a goal during a game against Cimarron-Memorial at Arbor View High School on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Girls soccer

— Tia Garr, Coronado: The senior logged two goals and an assist to lead the Cougars to a 6-0 win over Bonanza.

— Tianna Hunsaker, Foothill: The sophomore finished with four goals and one assist as the Falcons rolled to a 10-1 victory over Las Vegas.

— Ariana Martinez, Sunrise Mountain: The sophomore scored all four of her team’s goals as the Miners downed Chaparral 4-1.

— Danielle Morales, Arbor View: The freshman had three goals and two assists to help the Aggies rout Cimarron-Memorial 10-2.

— Alana Poole, Cheyenne: The junior scored five goals as the Desert Shields cruised to a 13-0 victory over Cristo Rey.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 10, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Centennial 8, Basic 0

Cheyenne 13, Cristo Rey 0

Coronado 6, Bonanza 0

Clark 1, Moapa Valley 0

Del Sol 1, Valley 1

Desert Oasis 4, Shadow Ridge 1

Doral Academy 1, Sierra Vista 1

Eldorado 3, Legacy 2

Faith Lutheran 2, Palo Verde 0

Foothill 10, Las Vegas 1

Liberty 3, Bishop Gorman 2

Silverado 4, Sky Pointe 2

Sunrise Mountain 4, Chaparral 1

Tech 6, Spring Valley 2

Virgin Valley 4, Equipo Academy 4

Boys soccer

Desert Oasis 8, Sloan Canyon 0

Tech 2, Shadow Ridge 0

Volleyball

Boulder City 3, Sloan Canyon 0

Moapa Valley 3, Cristo Rey 0

Somerset-Losee 3, SLAM Nevada 0

Virgin Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

