Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Las Vegas' Lex Madrigal (42) works to keep the ball inbounds while dribbling against Sunrise Mountain's Emilio Gallegos Solis (20) during a boys high school soccer game at Las Vegas High School on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Chad Endozo, Desert Oasis: The junior had three goals and two assists to help the Diamondbacks roll to a 7-0 win over Mojave.

— Landon Guzman, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore scored the game’s only goal to lift the Pirate over The Meadows 1-0.

— Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior scored all three goals in the Bengals’ 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.

— Abraham Sowell, Foothill: The junior goalkeeper had 11 saves to help the Falcons shut out Desert Pines 3-0.

— Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Panthers get a 3-1 win over Arbor View.

Girls volleyball

— Kenzy Arafa, Arbor View: The senior finished with 13 assists, 11 digs and five service aces in the Aggies’ 26-24, 25-22, 25-16 win over Durango.

— Isabella Liugalua, Cadence: The senior logged eight kills and seven digs to lead the Cougars to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Doral Academy.

— Andrea Romero-Agosto, Faith Lutheran: The junior collected 13 kills and two blocks while leading the Crusaders to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Silverado.

— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior had 24 assists and 10 digs to help the Bulldogs defeat Mater East 25-11, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17.

Scores

Boys soccer

Basic 2, Silverado 1

Bonanza 3, Sky Pointe 1

Cimarron-Memorial 5, Bishop Gorman 1

Clark 2, Tech 1

Coronado 3, Eldorado 1

Del Sol 6, Moapa Valley 0

Desert Oasis 7, Mojave 0

Foothill 3, Desert Pines 0

Las Vegas 4, Sunrise Mountain 1

Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1

Sierra Vista 4, Centennial 3

SLAM Nevada 8, Pahrump Valley 0

Sloan Canyon 1, The Meadows 0

Virgin Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0

Girls soccer

Centennial 2, Green Valley 1

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Durango 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 1

Cadence 3, Doral Academy 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 0

Indian Springs 3, Beatty 1

Moapa Valley 3, Cheyenne 0

Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 1

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.