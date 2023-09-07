Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Chad Endozo, Desert Oasis: The junior had three goals and two assists to help the Diamondbacks roll to a 7-0 win over Mojave.
— Landon Guzman, Sloan Canyon: The sophomore scored the game’s only goal to lift the Pirate over The Meadows 1-0.
— Walter Ochoa, Bonanza: The senior scored all three goals in the Bengals’ 3-1 victory over Sky Pointe.
— Abraham Sowell, Foothill: The junior goalkeeper had 11 saves to help the Falcons shut out Desert Pines 3-0.
— Francesco Traniello, Palo Verde: The junior had a goal and an assist to help the Panthers get a 3-1 win over Arbor View.
Girls volleyball
— Kenzy Arafa, Arbor View: The senior finished with 13 assists, 11 digs and five service aces in the Aggies’ 26-24, 25-22, 25-16 win over Durango.
— Isabella Liugalua, Cadence: The senior logged eight kills and seven digs to lead the Cougars to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-12 victory over Doral Academy.
— Andrea Romero-Agosto, Faith Lutheran: The junior collected 13 kills and two blocks while leading the Crusaders to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-20 victory over Silverado.
— Katelee Tietjen, Virgin Valley: The junior had 24 assists and 10 digs to help the Bulldogs defeat Mater East 25-11, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17.
Scores
Boys soccer
Basic 2, Silverado 1
Bonanza 3, Sky Pointe 1
Cimarron-Memorial 5, Bishop Gorman 1
Clark 2, Tech 1
Coronado 3, Eldorado 1
Del Sol 6, Moapa Valley 0
Desert Oasis 7, Mojave 0
Foothill 3, Desert Pines 0
Las Vegas 4, Sunrise Mountain 1
Palo Verde 3, Arbor View 1
Sierra Vista 4, Centennial 3
SLAM Nevada 8, Pahrump Valley 0
Sloan Canyon 1, The Meadows 0
Virgin Valley 8, Cristo Rey 0
Girls soccer
Centennial 2, Green Valley 1
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Durango 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 1
Cadence 3, Doral Academy 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 0
Indian Springs 3, Beatty 1
Moapa Valley 3, Cheyenne 0
Virgin Valley 3, Mater East 1
