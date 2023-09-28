Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Palo Verde midfielder Isalia Minnalez (17) watches the ball as Coronado midfielder Tegan Smith (8) kicks it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado goal keeper Ella Schultz (17) kicks the ball as Palo Verde forward Arden Petkewich (20) runs after it during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado defensive player Kerrigyn Lynam (7) and Palo Verde forward India Wilson (13) watch the ball during ag game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girl soccer

— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had three goals as the Aggies cruised to a 10-0 victory over Bonanza.

— Ayva Jordan, Liberty: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Patriots beat Desert Oasis 4-1.

— Jeanay Ouellette, Spring Valley: The junior scored two goals to lead the Grizzlies to a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.

— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior scored six goals as the Miners routed Sloan Canyon 15-0.

— Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman had two goals and an assist to lead the Dragons past Legacy 4-1.

Girls volleyball

— Addison Doane, Boulder City: The senior collected 12 kills and four service aces while leading the Eagles past Somerset-Losee 25-12, 25-20, 25-17.

— Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The sophomore had 12 kills and two digs to help the Roadrunners defeat Green Valley 25-15, 26-24, 25-23.

— Madison Garvin, Arbor View: The junior recorded 13 kills to help the Aggies rally for a 17-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-10 win over Desert Oasis.

— Hannah Pemberton, Coronado: The senior posted 27 assists and seven digs in the Cougars’ 25-11, 25-11, 22-25, 25-16 victory over Liberty.

— Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The junior logged 14 kills, 12 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 win over Faith Lutheran.

Scores

Girls soccer

Arbor View 10, Bonanza 0

Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 1

Canyon Springs 3, Basic 0

Centennial 8, Western 0

Chaparral 3, Mojave 3

Clark 2, Rancho 1

Coronado 2, Palo Verde 1

Doral Academy 4, Legacy 1

Foothill 5, Eldorado 0

Green Valley 8, Sky Pointe 0

Las Vegas 9, Durango 2

Liberty 4, Desert Oasis 1

Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2

Silverado 3, Tech 1

Spring Valley 4, Desert Pines 0

Sunrise Mountain 15, Sloan Canyon 0

Girls volleyball

Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 2

Boulder City 3, Somerset-Losee 0

Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 0

Coronado 3, Liberty 1

Las Vegas 3, Valley 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 0

Tech 3, Green Valley 0

The Meadows 3, SLAM Academy 0

