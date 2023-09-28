Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Girl soccer
— Bridget Guevara, Arbor View: The senior had three goals as the Aggies cruised to a 10-0 victory over Bonanza.
— Ayva Jordan, Liberty: The sophomore scored three goals to help the Patriots beat Desert Oasis 4-1.
— Jeanay Ouellette, Spring Valley: The junior scored two goals to lead the Grizzlies to a 4-0 victory over Desert Pines.
— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior scored six goals as the Miners routed Sloan Canyon 15-0.
— Dasha Rosas, Doral Academy: The freshman had two goals and an assist to lead the Dragons past Legacy 4-1.
Girls volleyball
— Addison Doane, Boulder City: The senior collected 12 kills and four service aces while leading the Eagles past Somerset-Losee 25-12, 25-20, 25-17.
— Mikaela Fellows, Tech: The sophomore had 12 kills and two digs to help the Roadrunners defeat Green Valley 25-15, 26-24, 25-23.
— Madison Garvin, Arbor View: The junior recorded 13 kills to help the Aggies rally for a 17-25, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21, 15-10 win over Desert Oasis.
— Hannah Pemberton, Coronado: The senior posted 27 assists and seven digs in the Cougars’ 25-11, 25-11, 22-25, 25-16 victory over Liberty.
— Elaina Smith, Shadow Ridge: The junior logged 14 kills, 12 digs and three aces in the Mustangs’ 25-14, 25-22, 25-17 win over Faith Lutheran.
Scores
Girls soccer
Arbor View 10, Bonanza 0
Bishop Gorman 3, Faith Lutheran 1
Canyon Springs 3, Basic 0
Centennial 8, Western 0
Chaparral 3, Mojave 3
Clark 2, Rancho 1
Coronado 2, Palo Verde 1
Doral Academy 4, Legacy 1
Foothill 5, Eldorado 0
Green Valley 8, Sky Pointe 0
Las Vegas 9, Durango 2
Liberty 4, Desert Oasis 1
Shadow Ridge 3, Cimarron-Memorial 2
Silverado 3, Tech 1
Spring Valley 4, Desert Pines 0
Sunrise Mountain 15, Sloan Canyon 0
Girls volleyball
Arbor View 3, Desert Oasis 2
Boulder City 3, Somerset-Losee 0
Cadence 3, Canyon Springs 0
Coronado 3, Liberty 1
Las Vegas 3, Valley 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Faith Lutheran 0
Tech 3, Green Valley 0
The Meadows 3, SLAM Academy 0
