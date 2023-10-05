73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nevada Preps

Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 4, 2023 - 10:14 pm
 
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the bal ...
Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at ...
Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior scored four goals as the Patriots dominated ball possession for a 5-0 win over Sloan Canyon.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Cougars rally for a 3-2 win over Arbor View.

— Angel Morales, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged three goals and an assist to help the Spartans beat Eldorado 4-0.

— Dominic Portale, Sierra Vista: The senior scored the game-winning goal with 15 minutes remaining to help the Mountain Lions top Foothill 1-0.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels outlast Western for a 5-4 win.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior had 37 assists and 11 digs in the Mountain Lions’ 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 win over Basic.

— Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The freshman collected nine digs, four kills and three service aces in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 win over Desert Pines.

— Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 kills, 13 digs and four service aces to help the Crusaders beat Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The sophomore had 11 assists, seven service aces and six digs to help the Roadrunners defeat Clark 25-11, 25-23, 25-15.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Western 4

Bonanza 4, Clark 2

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Eldorado 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 2

Desert Oasis 5, Basic 0

Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 2

Liberty 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 1

Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0

Tech 3, Mojave 1

Girls soccer

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1

Tech 3, Clark 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

MOST READ: Nevada Preps
1
Palo Verde sweeps No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
Palo Verde sweeps No. 4 Liberty in girls volleyball — PHOTOS
2
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
Prep football: Gorman, Centennial, SLAM remain No. 1
3
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
4
Gorman offensive linemen among nation’s top 2025 prospects
Gorman offensive linemen among nation’s top 2025 prospects
5
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Former Gorman star excited for UNLV return after injury layoff
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Thursday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Tuesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Monday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances