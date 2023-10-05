Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:
Boys soccer
— Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior scored four goals as the Patriots dominated ball possession for a 5-0 win over Sloan Canyon.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Cougars rally for a 3-2 win over Arbor View.
— Angel Morales, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged three goals and an assist to help the Spartans beat Eldorado 4-0.
— Dominic Portale, Sierra Vista: The senior scored the game-winning goal with 15 minutes remaining to help the Mountain Lions top Foothill 1-0.
— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels outlast Western for a 5-4 win.
Girls volleyball
— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior had 37 assists and 11 digs in the Mountain Lions’ 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 win over Basic.
— Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The freshman collected nine digs, four kills and three service aces in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 win over Desert Pines.
— Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 kills, 13 digs and four service aces to help the Crusaders beat Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.
— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The sophomore had 11 assists, seven service aces and six digs to help the Roadrunners defeat Clark 25-11, 25-23, 25-15.
Scores
Boys soccer
Bishop Gorman 5, Western 4
Bonanza 4, Clark 2
Cimarron-Memorial 4, Eldorado 0
Coronado 3, Arbor View 2
Desert Oasis 5, Basic 0
Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 2
Liberty 5, Sloan Canyon 0
Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 1
Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0
Tech 3, Mojave 1
Girls soccer
Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2
Girls volleyball
Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2
Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0
Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1
Tech 3, Clark 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.