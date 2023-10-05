Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado’s Cy Adams (20) and Arbor View midfielder Gabriel Estrada (5) run after the ball during a game at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronado’s Aiden Sena (16) jumps up to head the ball during a game against Arbor View at Coronado High School on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Henderson. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Boys soccer

— Michael DiOrio, Liberty: The junior scored four goals as the Patriots dominated ball possession for a 5-0 win over Sloan Canyon.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore scored two goals to help the Cougars rally for a 3-2 win over Arbor View.

— Angel Morales, Cimarron-Memorial: The senior logged three goals and an assist to help the Spartans beat Eldorado 4-0.

— Dominic Portale, Sierra Vista: The senior scored the game-winning goal with 15 minutes remaining to help the Mountain Lions top Foothill 1-0.

— Chase Stewart, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore had two goals and an assist to help the Gaels outlast Western for a 5-4 win.

Girls volleyball

— Angelina DeGrange, Sierra Vista: The junior had 37 assists and 11 digs in the Mountain Lions’ 23-25, 25-17, 25-16, 25-14 win over Basic.

— Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The freshman collected nine digs, four kills and three service aces in the Gators’ 25-17, 25-9, 25-19 win over Desert Pines.

— Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 kills, 13 digs and four service aces to help the Crusaders beat Shadow Ridge 23-25, 25-18, 27-25, 23-25, 15-12.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The sophomore had 11 assists, seven service aces and six digs to help the Roadrunners defeat Clark 25-11, 25-23, 25-15.

Scores

Boys soccer

Bishop Gorman 5, Western 4

Bonanza 4, Clark 2

Cimarron-Memorial 4, Eldorado 0

Coronado 3, Arbor View 2

Desert Oasis 5, Basic 0

Desert Pines 2, Sky Pointe 2

Liberty 5, Sloan Canyon 0

Palo Verde 3, Las Vegas 1

Sierra Vista 1, Foothill 0

Tech 3, Mojave 1

Girls soccer

Faith Lutheran 3, Palo Verde 2

Girls volleyball

Faith Lutheran 3, Shadow Ridge 2

Green Valley 3, Desert Pines 0

Sierra Vista 3, Basic 1

Tech 3, Clark 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.