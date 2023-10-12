Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Girls soccer
— Erica Moreno, Desert Oasis: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Diamondbacks cruise to an 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.
— Peyton Mouer Gerbracht, Silverado: The freshman scored the game-winner with 18 minutes remaining as the Skyhawks edged Western 1-0.
— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior finished with five goals and four assists to help the Miners rout Mater East 10-2.
— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had four goals and two assists as the Pirates rolled to an 8-0 win over Del Sol.
— Nicole Vargas, SLAM Academy: The junior compiled six goals and two assists as the Bulls dominated in a 16-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.
Girls volleyball
— Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore collected 11 kills and nine aces in the Bengals’ 25-21, 25-8, 27-25 win over Eldorado.
— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The junior posted 22 assists, three digs and two service aces in the Gators’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Sunrise Mountain.
— Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 digs and 10 kills to help the Crusaders defeat Silverado 25-14, 25-11, 25-15.
— Riley Strganac, Foothill: The senior racked up 25 digs, 16 kills and four aces to help the Falcons outlast Sierra Vista for a 25-20, 25-20, 26-28, 21-25, 15-10 win.
— Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 21 kills, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Gaels to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 win over Shadow Ridge.
Scores
Girls volleyball
Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0
Bonanza 3, Eldorado 0
Cadence 3, American Heritage 0
Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 0
Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 2
Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Girls soccer
Arbor View 1, Coronado 0
Basic 9, Desert Pines 1
Bishop Gorman 6, Shadow Ridge 2
Boulder City 4, Mojave 1
Desert Oasis 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0
Equipo Academy 8, Valley 0
Liberty 1, Palo Verde 0
Moapa Valley 8, Del Sol 0
Pahrump Valley 9, Chaparral 0
Silverado 1, Western 0
SLAM Academy 16, Sloan Canyon 0
Spring Valley 3, Sky Pointe 0
Sunrise Mountain 10, Mater East 2
Tech 5, Canyon Springs 2
