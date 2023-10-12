Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Wednesday’s top high school soccer and volleyball performances:

Girls soccer

— Erica Moreno, Desert Oasis: The senior had three goals and an assist to help the Diamondbacks cruise to an 8-0 win over Cimarron-Memorial.

— Peyton Mouer Gerbracht, Silverado: The freshman scored the game-winner with 18 minutes remaining as the Skyhawks edged Western 1-0.

— Briseida Rangel-Flores, Sunrise Mountain: The junior finished with five goals and four assists to help the Miners rout Mater East 10-2.

— Mallory Tobler, Moapa Valley: The junior had four goals and two assists as the Pirates rolled to an 8-0 win over Del Sol.

— Nicole Vargas, SLAM Academy: The junior compiled six goals and two assists as the Bulls dominated in a 16-0 victory over Sloan Canyon.

Girls volleyball

— Clara Jennings, Bonanza: The sophomore collected 11 kills and nine aces in the Bengals’ 25-21, 25-8, 27-25 win over Eldorado.

— Parker Redmon, Green Valley: The junior posted 22 assists, three digs and two service aces in the Gators’ 25-15, 25-18, 25-9 victory over Sunrise Mountain.

— Bianca Richardson, Faith Lutheran: The senior had 15 digs and 10 kills to help the Crusaders defeat Silverado 25-14, 25-11, 25-15.

— Riley Strganac, Foothill: The senior racked up 25 digs, 16 kills and four aces to help the Falcons outlast Sierra Vista for a 25-20, 25-20, 26-28, 21-25, 15-10 win.

— Ayanna Watson, Bishop Gorman: The sophomore finished with 21 kills, 10 digs and four aces to lead the Gaels to a 25-7, 25-17, 25-11 win over Shadow Ridge.

Scores

Girls volleyball

Bishop Gorman 3, Shadow Ridge 0

Bonanza 3, Eldorado 0

Cadence 3, American Heritage 0

Faith Lutheran 3, Silverado 0

Foothill 3, Sierra Vista 2

Green Valley 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Tech 3, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Girls soccer

Arbor View 1, Coronado 0

Basic 9, Desert Pines 1

Bishop Gorman 6, Shadow Ridge 2

Boulder City 4, Mojave 1

Desert Oasis 8, Cimarron-Memorial 0

Equipo Academy 8, Valley 0

Liberty 1, Palo Verde 0

Moapa Valley 8, Del Sol 0

Pahrump Valley 9, Chaparral 0

Silverado 1, Western 0

SLAM Academy 16, Sloan Canyon 0

Spring Valley 3, Sky Pointe 0

Sunrise Mountain 10, Mater East 2

Tech 5, Canyon Springs 2

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.