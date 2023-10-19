Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances

Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.

Coronado outside hitter Julie Beckham (2) smacks the ball across the net during a game against Centennial at Centennial High School on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:

Boys soccer

— Anthony Delcid, Shadow Ridge: The junior goalkeeper had a shutout with four saves in the Mustangs’ 3-0 victory over Chaparral.

— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist to help the Cougars roll to a 4-0 win over Las Vegas.

— Daniel Robles, Centennial: The junior goalkeeper had eight saves to help the Bulldogs get past Clark with a 2-1 win.

— Anthony Terry, The Meadows: The junior scored two goals as the Mustangs edged Boulder City 3-2.

— Michael Umana, Sunrise Mountain: The junior logged a goal and an assist to lift the Miners to a 3-1 victory over Western.

Girls volleyball

— Julia Hille, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged 16 assists and six digs to help the Panthers get a 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 win over Desert Oasis.

— Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The freshman finished with 15 kills and 11 digs as the Gators beat Cimarron-Memorial 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23.

— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The sophomore contributed 16 assists and 10 service aces as the Roadrunners defeated Desert Pines 25-2, 25-11, 25-7.

Scores

Boys soccer

Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 2

Bonanza 2, Desert Oasis 1

Centennial 2, Clark 1

Coronado 4, Las Vegas 0

Shadow Ridge 3, Chaparral 0

Sierra Vista 9, Mojave 0

SLAM Academy 6, Sloan Canyon 1

Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 1

The Meadows 3, Boulder City 2

Girls soccer

Liberty 10, Bonanza 0

Girls volleyball

Cadence 3, Del Sol 0

Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0

Clark 3, Sunrise Mountain 0

Green Valley 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1

Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0

Tech 3, Desert Pines 0

Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.

Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal