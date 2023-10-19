Wednesday’s high school scores, top performances
Check out the scores and top performances from Wednesday’s high school soccer and volleyball action.
Wednesday’s top high school soccer performances:
Boys soccer
— Anthony Delcid, Shadow Ridge: The junior goalkeeper had a shutout with four saves in the Mustangs’ 3-0 victory over Chaparral.
— Dylan Flores, Coronado: The sophomore had a goal and an assist to help the Cougars roll to a 4-0 win over Las Vegas.
— Daniel Robles, Centennial: The junior goalkeeper had eight saves to help the Bulldogs get past Clark with a 2-1 win.
— Anthony Terry, The Meadows: The junior scored two goals as the Mustangs edged Boulder City 3-2.
— Michael Umana, Sunrise Mountain: The junior logged a goal and an assist to lift the Miners to a 3-1 victory over Western.
Girls volleyball
— Julia Hille, Palo Verde: The sophomore logged 16 assists and six digs to help the Panthers get a 25-13, 25-10, 25-19 win over Desert Oasis.
— Gio Ortega, Green Valley: The freshman finished with 15 kills and 11 digs as the Gators beat Cimarron-Memorial 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-23.
— Ashlyn Winans, Tech: The sophomore contributed 16 assists and 10 service aces as the Roadrunners defeated Desert Pines 25-2, 25-11, 25-7.
Scores
Boys soccer
Arbor View 4, Bishop Gorman 2
Bonanza 2, Desert Oasis 1
Centennial 2, Clark 1
Coronado 4, Las Vegas 0
Shadow Ridge 3, Chaparral 0
Sierra Vista 9, Mojave 0
SLAM Academy 6, Sloan Canyon 1
Sunrise Mountain 3, Western 1
The Meadows 3, Boulder City 2
Girls soccer
Liberty 10, Bonanza 0
Girls volleyball
Cadence 3, Del Sol 0
Canyon Springs 3, Valley 0
Clark 3, Sunrise Mountain 0
Green Valley 3, Cimarron-Memorial 1
Palo Verde 3, Desert Oasis 0
Tech 3, Desert Pines 0
Coaches are encouraged to call in scores to the Review-Journal sports desk at 702-380-4587.
Jeff Wollard Las Vegas Review-Journal